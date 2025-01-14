Baru Gold Corp. Announces Amendment to Warrant Terms

Vancouver, January 14, 2025 - Baru Gold Corp. ("Baru Gold" or the "Company") announces that the Company wishes to amend the exercise term of 8,040,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company which were originally issued on January 24, 2023 for 7,040,000 Warrants and February 21, 2023 for 1,000,000 Warrants. The proposed expiry of the Warrants will be amended from January 24, 2025 and February 21, 2025 to June 24, 2025 and July 21, 2025, respectively with an exercise price of $0.10 per Warrant.

Pursuant to the terms of the Warrants, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange equals or exceeds C$0.12 for 5 consecutive trading days, to the date which is 30 days following the dissemination of a news release announcing the acceleration. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged.

None of these Warrants are held by insiders and the proposed amendments remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Baru Gold Corp. is a dynamic junior gold developer with NI 43-101 gold resources in Indonesia, one of the top ten gold producing countries in the world. Based in Indonesia and North America, Baru's team boasts extensive experience in starting and operating small-scale gold assets.

