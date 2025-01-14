Aura Minerals Acquires Shares of Bluestone

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA33) ("Aura" or the "Company"), announces that in connection with the completion of its previously announced plan of arrangement and acquisition of Bluestone Resources Inc. ("Bluestone"), Aura has acquired 152,494,962 common shares of Bluestone, being all of their issued and outstanding common shares.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, Aura acquired all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares from the former shareholders of Bluestone by payment of C$26,255,313.33 in cash and the issuance 1,007,186 Aura shares. Aura also issued contingent consideration in the form of 146,519,452 contingent value rights (each a "CVR") providing each holder thereof with the potential to receive up to C$0.2120 for each CVR held, payable in three equal annual installments, contingent upon the occurrence of certain milestone events.

Prior to the completion of the Arrangement, Aura owned a total of 5,975,510 Common Shares of Bluestone. Accordingly, the acquisition of the Common Shares represents an increase in Aura's beneficial ownership and control from 3.91% to 100% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, following completion of the Arrangement.

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms - thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on operating and developing gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company has 4 operating mines including the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico, the Apoena (EPP) and Almas gold mines in Brazil, and the Minosa (San Andres) gold mine in Honduras. The Company's development projects include Borborema and Matupá both in Brazil. Aura has unmatched exploration potential owning over 630,000 hectares of mineral rights and is currently advancing multiple near-mine and regional targets along with the Aura Carajas copper project in the prolific Carajás region of Brazil.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. An early warning report will be electronically filed with the applicable securities commission in each jurisdiction where Bluestone is a reporting issuer and will be available on Bluestone's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Aura Minerals Inc.