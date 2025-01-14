Medaro Mining Terminates Yurchison Uranium Property Option Agreement

Vancouver, January 14, 2025 - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC Pink: MEDAF) (FSE: 1ZY0) ("Medaro" or the "Company") announces that it has terminated, effective February 12, 2025, its option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. ("Skyharbour") dated November 1, 2021, as amended, respecting the Yurchison uranium property.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors Michael Mulberry CEO & Director
About the Company The Company is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, and holds options over the Darlin, Rapide, Lac La Motte and CYR South lithium properties in Quebec. The Company owns the James Bay Pontax Project in Quebec. The Company is a party to a joint venture agreement that engages the Company in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate.
For more information, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.
Contact Information info@medaromining.com 778-837-7191
Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237201
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!