Jervois Global Proposed Recapitalisation - ASX Regulatory Update

15 January 2025 - Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX: JRV) (TSX-V: JRV) (OTC: JRVMF) refers to its announcement dated 2 January 2025 titled 'Jervois Global signs recapitalisation agreement'.

The Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") has confirmed to Jervois that ASX Listing Rules 11.1.2 and 11.2 regarding circumstances requiring shareholder approval do not apply to the proposed recapitalisation.

On behalf of Jervois Global Limited

Bryce Crocker, CEO

