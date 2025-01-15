Mkango Resources Limited Announces Notice of Investor presentation

NOTICE OF INVESTOR PRESENTATION

CALGARY, January 15, 2025 - Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM:MKA)(TSXV:MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango"), announces that CEO, William Dawes and President, Alexander Lemon, will provide a corporate update on the Company via the Share Talk platform on Monday 20 January 2025 at 18:00 GMT.

Please register for the event via the following link: https://www.bigmarker.com/share-talk/Mkango-Live-Q-A-January-2025.

Questions can be submitted pre-event or at any time during the live presentation.

For further information on Mkango, please contact:

Mkango Resources Limited

William Dawes, Alexander Lemon

Chief Executive Officer, President

will@mkango.ca

alex@mkango.ca

Canada: +1 403 444 5979

www.mkango.ca

@MkangoResources

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

Jeff Keating, Jen Clarke, Devik Mehta

UK: +44 20 3470 0470

Alternative Resource Capital

Joint Broker

Alex Wood, Keith Dowsing

UK: +44 20 7186 9004/5

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of the Company in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Mkango Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com