E3 Lithium Advances Battery-Grade Lithium Testing Methods and Standards with In-House Lab Participation

E3 Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), "E3 Lithium" or the "Company," a leader in Canadian lithium, is proud to announce its active participation in the ISO TC 333 Lithium mirror committee through the Standards Council of Canada (SCC). ISO TC 333 is an international technical committee dedicated to developing standardized methods for the determination of lithium product quality, critical to the battery industry.

One of issues that challenges the sales of lithium products is the determination of lithium quality and an agreement on the testing methods to determine that quality. This can have significant impacts on the price paid for lithium products. E3 Lithium's Calgary Lab is participating as a centre of excellence to test the methods developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) committee for lithium standards

The Company has been involved with the ISO TC333 Mirror Committee for over 5 years, including E3's CEO, Chris Doornbos, chairing the committee for a time. More recently, the Company has been taking an active role in the physical testing of samples to confirm the methodology. E3 Calgary Lab is one of two in Canada, and one of only a few globally, participating in the develop of these standards. E3 now operates the specific analytical equipment required for determining lithium product quality as defined by the developing standard. The Lab has completed two interlaboratory collaborative tests in 2024, with results verified against the ISO TCC standards to confirm the quality of both lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, E3 has been able to demonstrate a high accuracy of results. These results have been further verified by 3rd party independent lab analysis. While not yet certified, E3's lab now has the capability to determine the quality of lithium products internally with certainty.

E3 Lithium is contributing to the development of the ISO standard, and methods within those, to assess the quality of lithium products involves on creating standard methodologies for:

Purity Assessment: Accurately measuring the purity of battery-grade lithium carbonate (Li?CO?) and lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM) by percentile using potentiometric titration.

Elemental Impurities: Measuring elemental impurities in battery-grade lithium carbonate through inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES).

Metallic Magnetic Impurities: Measuring metallic magnetic impurities in lithium carbonate using ICP-OES techniques.

E3 Lithium's technical experts are participating with other global leaders in lithium research and manufacturing through this committee.

"E3 Lithium is proud to have leveraged its technical expertise to support the development of lithium standards through the ISO and CSA," commented Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3 Lithium. "By collaborating with international experts and helping shape global benchmarks, we are contributing to the development of new standards for the lithium industry. Having this expertise in house greatly accelerates our ability to test our own products, allowing the Company to save both time and money."

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 16.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Measured and Indicated 1 as well as 0.9 million tonnes LCE Inferred mineral resources2 in Alberta and 2.5 million tonnes LCE Inferred mineral resources3 in Saskatchewan. The Clearwater Pre-Feasibility Study outlined a 1.13 Mt LCE proven and probable mineral reserve with a pre-tax NPV8% of USD 5.2 Billion with a 29.2% IRR and an after-tax NPV8% of USD 3.7 Billion with a 24.6% IRR1. E3 Lithium's goal is to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products to power the growing electrical revolution. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Lithium has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

1: The Clearwater Project NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study, effective June 20, 2024, is available on the E3 Lithium's website (https://e3lithium.ca/our-assets/technical-reports/) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

2: The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the North Rocky Property, effective October 27, 2017, identified 0.9 Mt LCE (inferred) and is available on the E3 Lithium's website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

3: The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Estevan Lithium District, effective May 23, 2024, identified 2.5 Mt LCE (inferred) and is available on the E3 Lithium's website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Unless otherwise indicated, Kevin Carroll, P. Eng., Chief Development Officer and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information contained on this news release.

