Desert Gold Trench and Prospecting Results Showcase Opportunities for Resource Expansion

Surrey, January 15, 2025 - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTCQB: DAUGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce recently discovered trench and prospecting data for work carried out from 2010 to 2012, on and proximal to, the Mogoyafara South and Linnguekoto West gold Deposits (see Figure 2 for locations). Together, estimated gold resources at these two zones comprise Inferred Mineral Resources of 479,000 ounces of gold grading 1.09 g/t gold1.

Highlights*:

Mogoyafara South Deposit Area ("MS") (see Figure 3)

Trenching results:

28 m @ 0.69 g/t Au (edge of resource pit - not modelled)

8 m @ 0.82 g/t Au (outside of resource pit)

16 m @2.73 g/t Au, 28 m @ 0.72 g/t Au, 29 m @ 2.35 g/t Au and 15 m@ 1.23 g/t Au

(edge of resource pit - not modelled)

30 m @ 0.45 g/t Au (outside of resource pit)

23 m @ 0.48 g/t Au and 11 m @ 0.47 g/t Au (edge of resource pit - not modelled)

21 m @ 0.50 g/t Au - new area, not tested by drilling

Prospecting grab samples - 56.0 g/t Au, 55.6 g/t Au, 45.0 g/t Au, 15.1 g/t Au and 57.0 g/t Au (edge of resource pit, drill and trench testing required)

Linneguekoto West Deposit Area ("LW") (see Figure 4)

Trenching results:

16 m @3.15 g/t Au (1,270 m south of LW resource pit)

32 m @ 2.4 g/t Au (1,240 m south of LW resource pit)

13 m @ 0.50 g/t Au (480 m south of LW resource pit)

10 m @ 0.52 g/t Au (590 m south of LW resource pit)

Prospecting grab samples: LW resource pit area - 6.0 g/t Au, 1,205 g/t Au, 28.6 g/t Au 800 m south of LW resource pit area - 8.8 g/t Au and 10.45 g/t Au 1325 m to 1475 m of LW resource pit area - 14.8 g/t Au, 13.35 g/t Au, 9.43 g/t Au 2,000 m south of LW resource pit area - 9.69 g/t Au 2,250 m south-southwest LW resource pit area - 5.42 g/t Au



* True widths have not been determined for the trench results

Company CEO Jared Scharf commented, "The newly discovered exploration data brings additional scope to the two deposit areas by showing opportunities to expand the mineral resources through drilling. Particularly intriguing is a non-modelled area of much higher gold grades at the Mogoyafara South Deposit and evidence of laterite-covered gold zones, south of the Linnguekoto Deposit."

Technical Data

Desert Gold recently located news releases and quarterly reports from Australian-based Golden Rim Resources, which highlighted soil sampling, prospecting, trenching and drilling carried out over and proximal to the Mogoyafara South and Linnguekoto West gold Deposits. Data files for most of this work were acquired, compiled and evaluated.

Newly acquired data includes assay results for 1,419 soil samples, 1,042 prospecting samples and 2,393 trench samples focused primarily over the MS and LW Deposit areas.

Mogoyafara South

Desert Gold has acquired data for 13 trenches in the MS area. This data highlights additional gold mineralization and locally higher than average grades that are not modelled in the current resource model. Specifically results in Trench 17 of 1.23 g/t Au over 15 metres, 2.35 g/t Au over 29 metres, 0.72 g/t Au over 28 metres and 2.73 g/t Au over 16 metres (Figure 3) and five trenches that returned significant widths of gold mineralization that have not been defined by drilling. Of the six trenches that returned strong gold grades and widths, 4 of the trenches are within the mineral resource pit limits (0.69 g/t Au over 28 metres, 0.48 g/t Au over 23 metres, 0.47 g/t over 11 metres and the results from Trench 17, mentioned above) and two are outside of the resource pit areas (0.45 g/t over 30 metres and 0.50 g/t Au over 21 metres).

The high grades noted in northeast-trending Trench 17, are also related to four, proximal high-grade grab samples that returned from 45.5 to 57 g/t Au from narrow, northwest-trending quartz veins. Coincident with the gold mineralization is an area of strong pyritization, likely related to an increase in quartz veining. The combination of intersecting structures, strong alteration and higher grades than average define a relatively untested high priority, 120 metre by up to 250 metre exploration target area.

Gold mineralization intersected in the trenches show that there is both significant scope to add additional mineral resources within the current resource pit shells, to extend the mineral resource pits along strike and for the discovery of new gold zones. The potential for new gold zone discoveries is also supported by gold-bearing grab samples collected from areas where no drilling has been carried out. In conclusion, both the trench and grab sample data indicate that there is a high potential that additional drilling will add to the mineral resources in the MS area.







Figure 3. Mogoyafara South Area - New Trench and Grab Sample Data

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4954/237279_4330613bf4443a44_001full.jpg

Linnguekoto West Area

Soil sampling, prospecting trenching and drilling were carried out over the LW area from 2010 to 2012. This work resulted in the definition of two new areas of gold mineralization and scattered high grade grab samples, located from approximately 400 metres to 2,250 metres south of the LW mineral resource pit limits (see Figure 4). Highlights of this work, include trenches that returned 3.15 g/t Au over 16 metres and 2.24 g/t Au over 32 metres. Interestingly, the grab and trench results are proximal to local laterite highs, which are locally related to areas of increased alteration (silicification) and gold mineralization, and due to the laterite cover, may not exhibit enriched gold in soils. Assuming that the laterite ridges overly mineralized alteration zones, the northernmost ridge has an untested strike of approximately 250 metres and the southern ridge has a strike length of approximately 800 metres.

Highly anomalous gold in grab samples, south of the LW deposit show potential for the discovery of additional high grade gold mineralization and highlight the LW zone where grab samples returned up to 1,205 g/t Au.

A total of 1,419 samples were collected at 50 m centres over an area of 2,100 m by 3,200 m overlying the LW Deposit area. These samples returned gold values to 6,064 ppb gold and highlighted two targets area to the south of the LW Deposit. Seven additional strong gold anomalies (>200 ppb Au) where collected within the survey block; follow-up of these strongly anomalous areas is still required.







Figure 4. Linnguekoto West Area - New Trench and Grab Sample Data

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4954/237279_4330613bf4443a44_002full.jpg

Technical Study Update (The "PEA")

Additional gravity test work will be completed over the Barani East Deposit in January in order to come up with the best option for processing this deposit. Completion of the PEA is still estimated for Q1, 2025.

Next Steps

A search for the drill holes completed by Golden Rule is in progress with data for some, but not all of the holes acquired. The Desert Gold field team is also attempting to locate these drill collars in the field. Data from these drill holes is expected to further increase Desert Gold's understanding of the Mogoyafara South and Linnguekoto West, Deposits and create new exploration opportunities.

Follow-up trenching is being planned to determine the extent of the gold mineralization encountered in the trenches at Mogoyafara South. Drilling would be required to test the laterite ridge targets at Linnguekoto West.

QAQC

A review of the available Golden Rim data indicates that sample duplicates were collected every 20 samples for the soils and trench data and standards were inserted every 50 samples in the soil sample stream. However, there is insufficient data to determine how well the standards and duplicates performed. No duplicate or standards appear to have been inserted in the grab or prospecting sample stream. All samples appear to have been sent to ALS Chemex for analysis.

Soil samples were processed as 1 kg BLEG Leachwell samples at ALS Chemex in Ouagadougou. ALS assay batch number are also included in the dataset.

The prospecting and grab sample database includes data for Au and 35 additional elements, likely from multi-element ICP analysis. The data base also include UTM coordinates, sampling date, a short sample description and an assay batch number.

Trench UTM data matches very well with trenches on surface and those evident on satellite images. Trench data also includes detailed to generalized descriptions of the saprolite to rocks noted in the trenches. No assay batch numbers are included in the trench database.

Assay values for soils, trenches and grab samples, match Golden Rim news release figures.

No further QAQC evaluation of the Golden Rim data was carried out.

1 Desert Gold news release data source: Desert Gold Reports Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 310,300 ounces of Gold and Inferred Mineral Resources of 769,200 ounces of Gold at SMSZ Project, West Mali







Figure 1 - SMSZ Project Location and Major Deposits in Western Mali and Eastern Senegal (* see deposit resources disclosures at end)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4954/237279_4330613bf4443a44_003full.jpg







Figure 2. SMSZ Property scale Summary and Zone location plan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4954/237279_4330613bf4443a44_004full.jpg

This press release contains certain scientific and technical information. The Company is solely responsible for the contents and accuracy of any scientific and technical information related to it. Don Dudek, P.Geo. Technical Advisor for Desert Gold and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.

On Behalf of the Board

"Jared Scharf"

Jared Scharf

President & Director

About Desert Gold

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. is a gold exploration and development company which controls the 440 km2 SMSZ Project in Western Mali containing Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 8.47 million tonnes grading 1.14 g/t gold totaling 310,300 ounces and Inferred Mineral Resources of 20.7 million tonnes grading 1.16 g/t gold totaling 769,200 ounces. For further information please visit www.SEDAR.com under the company's profile. Website: www.desertgold.ca

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations, are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the capital markets, the price of gold; operational, funding, liquidity risks, the degree to which Mineral Resource estimates are reflective of actual Mineral Resources, the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable, and the risks and hazards associated with mining operations. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedar.com and readers are urged to read these materials. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements unless required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States securities act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a U.S. person absent an exemption from the registration requirements of such act.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4954/237279_4330613bf4443a44_005full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237279