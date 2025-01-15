Mercado Minerals Announces Leadership Changes

Vancouver, January 15, 2024 - Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) ("Mercado" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dennis Cojuco as a Director and Chief Financial Officer of Mercado. Mr. Cojuco joining the Company brings extensive financial expertise and a strong foundation in the mining sector. A graduate of the University of British Columbia, Dennis holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and a Diploma in Accounting. He is a Chartered Accountant in British Columbia and began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Throughout his career, Dennis has been instrumental in various financial activities, including public financings, mergers and acquisitions, and public company reporting. Since 2009, he has held multiple CFO and senior accounting roles within mining and exploration companies.

The Company's Board unanimously approved Mr. Cojuco's appointment to Mercado. Daniel Rodriguez, CEO and Director, commented, "Dennis brings a wealth of experience and is a welcomed addition to the team at Mercado. His values and experience align with the Company's growth and acquisition plans. I look forward to working with Dennis and building Mercado with him and the rest of the team."

Mr. Cojuco's appointment coincides with Sean McGrath's resignation as Director and CFO and the Board of Directors of Mercado would like to thank Mr. McGrath for his services to the Company.

The Company has also granted 2,130,000 incentive stock options ("stock options") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of Mercado. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 5 years vesting immediately and are subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Company's stock option plan.

About Mercado Minerals Ltd.



Mercado Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to identifying and acquiring silver-focused projects in the Americas. The Company's mission is to generate value through disciplined exploration and strategic acquisitions in the precious metals space. Mercado has been primarily involved in the exploration and evaluation of the Porter Property, located within Alberni Mining Divisions of British Columbia.

