Silvercorp Reports Operational Results and Financial Results Release Date for the Third Quarter, Fiscal 2025

VANCOUVER, Jan. 15, 2025 - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reports production and sales figures for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 ended December 31, 2024 ("Q3 Fiscal 2025"). Silvercorp expects to release its Q3 Fiscal 2025 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, after market close.

Q3 Fiscal 2025 Operational Results

Record revenue of approximately $83.6 million, an increase of 43% over the same quarter last year ("Q3 Fiscal 2024");

Ore mined of 383,543 tonnes, up 11% over Q3 Fiscal 2024;

Ore milled of 361,810 tonnes, up 16% over Q3 Fiscal 2024;

Silver production of 1.9 million ounces, an increase of 16% over Q3 Fiscal 2024; silver equivalent (only silver and gold) i production of approximately 2.1 million ounces, compared to 1.8 million ounces in Q3 Fiscal 2024;

production of approximately 2.1 million ounces, compared to 1.8 million ounces in Q3 Fiscal 2024; Lead production of approximately 17.1 million pounds, an increase of 2% over Q3 Fiscal 2024;

Zinc production of approximately 6.7 million pounds, a decrease of 10% over Q3 Fiscal 2024; and

Inventory stockpile ores at the Ying Mining District of approximately 145 thousand tonnes will be processed during the Chinese New Year holidays in the fourth quarter.

Consolidated Operational Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023



Q3 Fiscal 2025

Q3 Fiscal 2024

Ying Mining

District GC Consolidated

Ying Mining

District GC Consolidated Production Data













Ore Mined (tonnes) 297,246 86,297 383,543

245,606 99,667 345,273 Ore Milled (tonnes)













Gold ore 21,912 - 21,912

12,726 - 12,726 Silver ore 255,783 84,115 339,898

201,475 98,299 299,774

277,695 84,115 361,810

214,201 98,299 312,500 Head Grades













Silver (grams/tonne) 214 77



235 68

Lead (%) 2.7 1.1



3.5 1.1

Zinc (%) 0.5 2.7



0.7 2.7

















Recovery Rates













Silver (%) 94.7 82.8



94.9 80.3

Lead (%) 94.0 90.3



94.8 90.9

Zinc (%) 68.9 90.3



71.4 90.1

















Metal Production













Gold (ounces) 2,056 - 2,056

1,342 - 1,342 Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,778 168 1,946

1,511 173 1,684 Silver equivalent (in thousands of ounces) 1,951 168 2,119

1,622 173 1,795 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 15,234 1,853 17,087

14,552 2,211 16,763 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 2,250 4,418 6,668

2,153 5,251 7,404















Metals Sold













Gold (ounces) 1,875 - 1,875

1,342 - 1,342 Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,788 163 1,951

1,536 167 1,703 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 15,209 1,863 17,072

14,194 2,054 16,248 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 2,203 4,402 6,605

2,215 5,105 7,320

At the Ying Mining District, a total of 297,246 tonnes of ore were mined in Q3 Fiscal 2025, up 21% over Q3 Fiscal 2024, and 277,695 tonnes of ore were milled, up 30% over Q3 Fiscal 2024. Approximately 1.8 million ounces of silver, 2,056 ounces of gold, 2.0 million ounces of silver equivalent, 15.2 million pounds of lead, and 2.3 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing production increases of 53%, 18%, 20%, 5%, and 5%, respectively, in gold, silver, silver equivalent, lead and zinc over Q3 Fiscal 2024. Inventory stockpile ores at the Ying Mining District of approximately 145 thousand tonnes will be processed during the Chinese New Year holidays in the fourth quarter as the 1,500 tonnes per day mill expansion has been in operation since November 2024.

At the GC Mine, 86,297 tonnes of ore were mined, down 13% over Q3 Fiscal 2024, and 84,115 tonnes of ore were milled, down 14% over Q3 Fiscal 2024. Approximately 168 thousand ounces of silver, 1.9 million pounds of lead, and 4.4 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing decreases of 3%, 16% and 16%, respectively, in silver, lead and zinc over Q3 Fiscal 2024.

Consolidated Operational Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023



Nine monthes ended December 31, 2024

Nine months ended December 31, 2023

Ying Mining

District GC Consolidated

Ying Mining

District GC Consolidated Production Data













Ore Mined (tonnes) 825,371 263,459 1,088,830

679,990 241,968 921,958 Ore Milled (tonnes)













Gold ore 47,463 - 47,463

36,419 - 36,419 Silver ore 661,972 257,276 919,248

599,459 232,824 832,283

709,435 257,276 966,711

635,878 232,824 868,702 Head Grades













Silver (grams/tonne) 228 67



241 72

Lead (%) 2.9 0.9



3.5 1.2

Zinc (%) 0.6 2.5



0.7 2.7

















Recovery Rates













Silver (%) 94.8 83.0



95.0 81.8

Lead (%) 94.1 89.6



95.1 90.7

Zinc (%) 70.6 90.3



70.7 90.2

















Metal Production













Gold (ounces) 4,385 - 4,385

5,352 - 5,352 Silver (in thousands of ounces) 4,868 450 5,318

4,614 440 5,054 Silver equivalent (in thousands of ounces) 5,222 450 5,672

5,080 440 5,520 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 41,284 4,624 45,908

44,952 5,692 50,644 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 6,513 12,400 18,913

6,463 12,363 18,826















Metals Sold













Gold (ounces) 4,112 - 4,112

5,352 - 5,352 Silver (in thousands of ounces) 4,883 448 5,331

4,665 431 5,096 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 41,308 4,685 45,993

43,471 5,282 48,753 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 6,514 12,467 18,981

6,510 12,308 18,818

















About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com.

i Silver equivalent is calculated by converting the gold metal quantity to its silver equivalent using the ratio between the net realized selling prices of gold and silver achieved, and then adding the converted amount expressed in silver ounces to the ounces of silver.

