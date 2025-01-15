Solstice Gold Defines Large-Scale IP Geophysical Anomalies at Strathy Gold Project, Receives OJEP Grant

Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC) ("Solstice", "we", "our" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of its 17.5 line-km Alpha IP survey conducted by Simcoe Geosciences ("Simcoe"), at our Strathy Gold Project in the Temagami Greenstone Belt, Northeastern Ontario late in 2024. These results define multiple high-priority undrilled targets, representing a unique exploration opportunity in the southeastern part of the prolific Abitibi Subprovince.

Figure 1: -100m plan view of 3D chargeability model with Resistivity low contours. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Background:

Solstice claims surround and contain some of the historic Leckie Gold Zone ("LGZ"), which is characterized by gold + arsenic +/- base metal mineralization. The part of the LGZ controlled by Solstice includes intercepts of 5.00 g/t Au over 17.28m and 7.66 g/t Au over 7.25m (core lengths) at vertical depths of approximately 50-100 metres below surface1; two small (24ha) inlier third-party owned patents make up the rest of the LGZ. The LGZ itself is hosted within the regional ~N-S Leckie Fault (Figure 1) which dips westwards at ~65 degrees onto Solstice claims at shallow depths. Solstice's commanding land position controls both the down dip of the LGZ, as well as the northern and southern extensions of Leckie Fault, covering the known potential in the in the core of this district including the 50 IP targets described in more detail, below (Figure 1).

Our interpretation of regional information, including government airborne data, is that a larger mineralized system, often associated with faulting, is present in the area. To test and further delineate target areas, Solstice carried out an Alpha IP survey following acquisition of a test line that successfully delineated known mineralization in the NW part of the survey area (see news release dated October 23, 2024).

Results:

Simcoe has identified 50 new targets on Solstice claims, 42 of which are Priority 1 and 2 targets. These targets are all drill-ready and permitted.

The most immediate target areas are down-dip and along strike on the Leckie Fault both north and south of the LGZ. Known LGZ mineralization is associated with elevated chargeabilities at the western margin of a pronounced resistivity low (Figure 1). Similar IP anomalies extend to the north and south along the Leckie Fault on Solstice claims for a combined ~800 m. IP responses in these areas extend to depth and results suggest more than one potential structure may be present.

Results define a clear NE-SW trending resistivity low which is bounded to the west by the Leckie Fault, extending up to 400m eastwards of the Leckie Fault (Figure 1). Simcoe 2 interprets a previously unidentified fault to be associated with this resistivity low (Figure 1). Several areas of elevated chargeability are developed within this resistivity low on Solstice claims which represent newly identified priority target areas.

interprets a previously unidentified fault to be associated with this resistivity low (Figure 1). Several areas of elevated chargeability are developed within this resistivity low on Solstice claims which represent newly identified priority target areas. In contrast to the target areas above, extensive, moderately to strongly chargeable zones associated with areas of high (rather than low) resistivity are also present (denoted by 'H' in Figure 1). This suggests that mineralization may be associated with more resistive, possibly intrusive, host rocks. This represents an intriguing, newly identified target type on the property. Figure 2 is a section through one of these priority target areas of high resistivity. At its northern end, a strong low resistivity IP anomaly intersects the Leckie Fault and is a priority target for Leckie-type mineralization. Southwestwards, however, resistivities increase, suggesting potentially different host rocks. Discrete near-vertical areas of high chargeability and resistivity shown in Figure 2 may be related to known N-S faults at surface and these represent new, specific fault-related targets within an overall 1.35km-long anomaly trend.

Taken together, we interpret these results to support the presence of an extensive, largely untested mineralizing system which presents the opportunity for multiple discoveries.

For a further technical review of these results, see our detailed technical presentation.

Pablo McDonald, Solstice CEO stated, "Our IP survey results show exactly why we have been so bullish on the Strathy Gold Project to date. At Strathy, we know that significant gold is present in the small, 24 hectare area that has been drilled in the past, which dips onto our claims. What is exciting is the presence of multiple kilometres of new and untested targets which surround, are down-dip and extend well beyond the Leckie Gold Zone. This is a rarity in the Abitibi, where world-class deposits continue to be discovered. For myself and our team, these results are a clear indication of the high potential of the project, and that the next logical step is to strategically and systematically test these compelling anomalies."

Survey Details:

The Alpha IP survey was designed to cover an area not previously surveyed using IP. A total of 17.5 line-kilometers were surveyed along 10 IP lines (eight parallel lines with two cross lines), with 200 m line spacing, from 1.2 km to 2.0 km in length. The survey used an inline dipole-pole-dipole (reverse and forward 2D survey) array with a 100-metre dipole spacing. The estimated depth of investigation of the survey is from 400+ m, depending on profile length.

OJEP Grant:

Solstice Gold is also pleased to announce that it has been selected to receive grant funding of up to $194,000 under the Ontario Junior Exploration Program ("OJEP") from the Government of Ontario. This amount will cover up to 50% of eligible exploration costs, to a maximum of $194,000 associated with expenditures incurred by the Company on the Strathy Gold Project.

References:

1. Drilling data and information presented here (the "Historical Exploration Information") is historical in nature. The reader is cautioned that the Historical Exploration Information is based on prior data and reports previously prepared by third parties without the involvement of Solstice. Solstice has not undertaken any independent investigation, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the Historical Exploration Information in order to verify the results. The reader is cautioned not to treat Historical Exploration Information, or any part of it, as current and that a qualified person has not done sufficient work to verify the results and that they may not form a reliable guide to future results. No independent quality assurance/quality control protocols are known for these historic samples and drill holes and therefore the Historical Exploration Information may be unreliable. Solstice considers these historical drill results relevant as the Company will use this data as a guide to plan future exploration and drilling programs. Solstice considers the data to be reliable for these purposes, however, the Company's future exploration work will include verification of the data through drilling.

2. Unless otherwise noted the interpretations of IP data are those of Solstice.

About Solstice Gold Corp.

Solstice is an exploration company with quality, district-scale gold projects in established mining regions of Canada. Our 41 km2 Strathy Gold Project hosts high grade gold mineralization over a wide area straddling two NE-SW-trending structures. It is located in the Abitibi Subprovince of the Superior Craton and has never been systematically explored in its history. Our Qaiqtuq Gold Project which covers 662 km2, hosts a 10 km2 high grade gold boulder field, is fully permitted and hosts multiple drill-ready targets. Qaiqtuq is located in Nunavut, only 26 km from Rankin Inlet and approximately 7 km from the Meliadine Gold Mine owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.. Our district-scale Atikokan Gold Project is approximately 26 km from the Hammond Reef Gold Project owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Our 194 km2 Red Lake Extension (RLX) and New Frontier projects are located at the northwestern extension of the prolific Red Lake Camp in Ontario and approximately 45 km from the Red Lake Mine Complex owned by Evolution Mining. An extensive gold and battery metal royalty and property portfolio of over 80 assets was purchased in October 2021. Well over $2 million in value and three new royalties have been generated since the acquisition.

Solstice is committed to responsible exploration and development in the communities in which we work. For more details on Solstice Gold, our exploration projects and details on our portfolio of projects please see our Corporate Presentation available at www.solsticegold.com.

Solstice's Chairman, David Adamson, was a co-award winner for the discovery of Battle North Gold Corp.'s Bateman Gold deposit and was instrumental in the acquisition of many of the district properties in the Battle North portfolio during his successful 16 years of exploration in the Red Lake.

Sandy Barham, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Geologist, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 standards responsible for reviewing and approving the technical disclosures of this news release.

Historical Sampling and Drilling Data and Information

