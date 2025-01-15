ESGold Corp. Unveils 2025 Outlook and Vision

Setting the Stage for a Transformative Year of Production, Exploration, and Shareholder Value Creation

Vancouver, January 15, 2025 - ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTC Pink: SEKZF) (FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or "the Company") is excited to present its 2025 outlook, a year set to redefine the Company's trajectory. For our loyal shareholders, we acknowledge that the path to this point has been challenging. However, ESGold now stands in the strongest financial position in its history, with a team equipped to execute a clear, disciplined vision, the Company is prepared to deliver on its immense long-term potential.

Following a transformative 2024 that fortified the Company both operationally and financially, 2025 marks the transition from preparation to execution. With production at the Montauban Project on track for beginning Q3 2025-pending anticipated construction financing-exploration initiatives poised to unlock the district-scale potential, and strategic financing discussions progressing favorably, ESGold is positioned to deliver significant shareholder value. As we advance our vision for sustainable mining innovation, the future for ESGold shareholders and stakeholders has never looked more promising.

The Road Ahead: 2025 Key Objectives

Production Launch: Complete construction and begin gold and silver production by early Q3.

Exploration Initiatives: Launch systematic exploration to define the full scale and depth of the Montauban deposit.

Clean Processing Results: Announce results from the CLEVR Process™ testing and evaluate next steps for implementation.

Non-Dilutive Financing: Secure strategic financing options to fund final construction and production ramp-up.

Revenue Growth: Leverage cash flow from operations to fund district-scale exploration and resource expansion.

Grant Applications: Pursue Quebec government funding for exploration, remediation, and production initiatives.

A Transformative Production Milestone

The Montauban Project is set to achieve a pivotal milestone in 2025: transitioning into production. Fully permitted and with site preparation underway, the final phase of construction is anticipated to be completed by the beginning of Q3, with gold and silver production commencing shortly thereafter.

Despite Quebec's winter weather, the Montauban Project is designed for uninterrupted, year-round operation. The project plans for 300 operating days annually, with initial production processing approximately 150,000 tonnes of ore per year at 500 tonnes per day, scaling to 300,000 tonnes annually as operations are fine-tuned and production increases to 1,000 tonnes per day.

Key Progress Highlights

Site Preparation Underway: Groundwork has commenced, ensuring readiness for mining circuits and mill operations.

Year-Round Access Secured: Robust road infrastructure now supports 24/7 logistics to and from the site.

Mill Optimization in Progress: Equipment is being fine-tuned for efficient, high-margin mineral processing.

Environmentally Safe: Environmentally friendly, highly profitable, state of the art processing.

This transition represents a defining moment for ESGold, setting the foundation for near-term cash flow and long-term growth.

Exploration: Unlocking District-Scale Potential

For the first time in its 110-year history, the Montauban land package will undergo systematic exploration using cutting-edge Ambient Noise Tomography ("ANT") technology. This initiative will enable ESGold to model the Montauban deposit comprehensively, identifying high-priority drill targets to be pursued once production revenue supports further exploration.

The Significance of Montauban and VMS Deposits

Montauban's geology, rich in gold, silver, and base metals, has already produced over $1.4 billion in historical value.

VMS deposits, known for their scale and clustering, offer district-wide opportunities, with notable neighbors such as Rio Tinto flanking ESGold's land package.

Clean Mining Innovation: Leading the Future

ESGold remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing environmentally responsible mining practices through its Clean Processing Initiative. Collaborating with Dundee Sustainable Technologies and other leading vendors, the Company is exploring non-cyanide technologies designed to enhance recovery rates, minimize environmental impact, and optimize project economics.

Brad Kitchen, President of ESGold, remarked:

"We don't just talk about sustainability; we aggressively pursue it. ESGold is advancing a cleaner future for mining by collaborating with industry leaders and academic institutions to transform extraction technologies. Our initiatives aim to balance environmental stewardship with economic returns, setting a new standard for mining innovation."

Initial ore testing has been shipped, and ESGold anticipates sharing results from the CLEVR Process™ testing soon. Additionally, the Company is in active discussions with other vendors and universities to advance clean mining technologies that could revolutionize the industry.

Strategic Financing: Strengthening the Path to Production

The Company is engaged in advanced discussions with multiple financing partners to secure favorable, non-dilutive options, including gold loans, net smelter royalties, and resource streaming agreements.

Paul Mastantuono, CEO of ESGold, commented:

"Our financial strategy prioritizes shareholder value by minimizing dilution while ensuring the capital needed to bring Montauban into production. This disciplined approach reinforces ESGold's position as a leader in sustainable and profitable mining."

The recent acceleration of warrant exercises has strengthened ESGold's financial position, providing non-dilutive working capital to support essential activities, including site preparation, ANT exploration, clean processing initiatives, and final construction preparation. With a $2 million operating line of credit set to activate upon production, ESGold is well-positioned to meet its early Q3 2025 production target.

Quebec Advantage and Grant Opportunities

Globally recognized as one of the best jurisdictions for mining, Quebec offers a stable regulatory framework, competitive tax incentives, and robust financial support programs. ESGold plans to pursue government grants for exploration, remediation, and production later this year, just prior to production commencing. These grants will further offset capital and operational costs, while accelerating clean mining practices, systematic exploration, and near-term production.

OTCQB Uplisting and U.S. Market Access

ESGold's recent Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") approval to uplist to the OTCQB, combined with DTC eligibility, opens the door to the world's largest and most dynamic capital markets. This critical milestone enhances liquidity, accessibility, and visibility among U.S. brokers, institutional investors, and retail shareholders. With all requirements submitted, ESGold anticipates OTCQB trading and full DTC eligibility activation in the coming weeks.

Conclusion: A Transformative Year Ahead for ESGold

As ESGold approaches a pivotal 2025, the Company is strategically positioned to leverage its advanced project status, solid financial footing, and forward-thinking initiatives. The Montauban Project is more than just a mining operation-it embodies ESGold's unwavering commitment to generating near-term cash flow, achieving sustainable growth, and delivering long-term value for its shareholders.

With production on the horizon, innovative clean mining initiatives advancing, and exploration ready to unlock significant additional potential, ESGold is poised to set new standards for success in the resource sector. We extend our gratitude to our shareholders for their continued trust and look forward to delivering on our shared vision of a dynamic, cash-generating future.

