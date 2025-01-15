West Point Gold Intersects 52.25m of 1.53 g/t Au, Including 36.1 of 2.02 g/t Au at Tyro Main Zone, Gold Chain Project, Arizona

Vancouver, January 15, 2025 - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first drill results from its recently completed 1,264m (7 hole) diamond drill campaign focused on the Tyro Main Zone, at its Gold Chain Project in Arizona.

Highlights:

Hole GC24-30 intersected 52.25m of 1.53 g/t Au, including 36.10m of 2.02 g/t Au, from 43.50m.

Hole GC24-31 intersected 50.65m of 0.53 g/t Au, from 51.30m.

Both these holes intersected additional zones in the hanging wall of the deposit - 2.56m of 2.85 g/t Au, from 7.80m (GC24-30) and 4.10m of 2.17 g/t Au, from 23.00m (GC24-31), prompting infill sampling of the holes which is in progress and have the potential to expand the width of the mineralized zone.

Results confirm the exploration target at Tyro of 15.6 to 31.2 Mt at 1.5 to 2.5 g/t Au (*see note on the next page).

Assays are pending for the remaining five holes representing approximately 1,025m.

"This drill program has materially advanced our understanding of the Tyro Main Zone and its structural controls. The grades returned fit West Point Gold's previously announced exploration target, while the widths, along with the new hanging wall zone, suggest the zone may be wider than first thought," stated CEO, Quentin Mai. "We look forward to the balance of the results and are preparing for the next phase of drilling which is expected to follow-up on these positive results."





Figure 1: Preliminary Tyro Main Zone Long Section showing GC24-30 and GC24-31 (center), along with RC drilling, trenches and 200 Level Sampling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/237285_westpointfig1.jpg

Table 1: Drill Results

Holes From

(m) To (m) Width (m) Grade (g/t Au) GC24-30 7.80 10.36 2.56 2.85 and 24.70 25.30 0.60 6.59 and 43.50 95.75 52.25 1.53 incl. 43.50 79.60 36.10 2.02 and incl. 92.60 95.75 3.15 1.49 GC24-31 23.00 27.10 4.10 2.17 incl. 24.15 27.10 2.95 2.86 and 51.30 101.95 50.65 0.53 incl. 51.30 63.35 12.05 0.58 and incl. 73.76 100.55 26.79 0.67

Notes:

All widths shown our down hole; true width is approximately 80% of down hole width

Hole GC24-30 -Infill sampling is underway, assays pending between 10.36 to 16.40m, 20.00 to 24.70m, 25.30 to 43.50m

Hole GC24-31 - Infill sampling is underway, assays pending between 27.10 to 49.99m

Summary

The Q4 2024 drill program totaled 1,264m (7 holes), and was designed to improve West Point Gold's understanding of the Tyro Main Zone, in particular the structural model and controls of the mineralization. Based on these assay results and our observations from the other holes, there are two key findings.

First, as evidenced in these assay results, the zone appears to be either wider or there are additional structures in the hanging wall (east side) of the Tyro Main Zone. It also appears that the Tyro Main Zone most likely dips at 80 degrees to the east versus our previous assumption that the zone was near vertical.

Secondly, the Tyro Main Zone appears to have developed between two near parallel structures whose relative movement is responsible for the ground preparation for subsequent gold-bearing fluids. The footwall boundary appears to be a sharp contact that may control mineralization while the hanging wall remains partially defined.

These initial results from holes GC24-30 and GC24-31 are consistent with the previously announced exploration model, of 15.6 to 31.2 Mt at 1.5 to 2.5 g/t Au* and conform with the existing geologic model based upon drilling, trenching and geologic mapping conducted over the vein system.

*The potential quantity and grades are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration drilling to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the exploration target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Hole GC24-30

Drilled to the northwest and perpendicular to the Main Tyro vein system (Figure 4), hole GC24-30 was designed to cross the structure about 50 metres below the Tyro 200 Level which is immediately below the floor of the open pit (Figure 2). The hole is located about 100 metres northeast of hole No. GC23-23 which traversed 44.2 m (approximately 36m true width) at 2.01 g/t Au. A similar complex of veins and veinlets was encountered in hole GC24-30 with the results presented in Table 1. The intercept consists of several discrete banded chalcedony-adularia veins and vein breccia up to 0.8 metres wide within a broader zone 1 to 10 cm veinlets in altered wall rock.





Figure 2: Hole GC24-30 Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/237285_westpointfig2.jpg

Hole GC24-31

Drilled about 80 metres northeast of hole GC24-30, hole GC24-31 also passed immediately beneath the Tyro 200 Level and about 50 metres below the floor of the open pit (Figure 1). The mineralized envelope, which extends down-hole from 23.00 to 100.55 metres, consists of mostly quartz-chalcedony veinlets with local banded chalcedony-adularia veins and vein breccia up to a couple metres wide.

To date, four holes have been drilled from 20 to 70 metres beneath the Tyro 200 Level over a strike length of about 300 metres indicating widths of the mineralized zone between 25 and 40 metres (true width).





Figure 3: Hole GC24-31 Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/237285_westpointfig3.jpg





Figure 4: Plan View of Tyro Main Zone Showing Drill Holes, Trenches and Surface Sample (gold).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/237285_westpointfig4.jpg





Figure 5: Looking North at the Historic Tyro Open-Pit

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/237285_westpointfig5.jpg

Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has also been responsible for overseeing all phases of the drilling program including logging, core cutting, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to American Assay Laboratories of Sparks, Nevada. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, over limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 15 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES (IM-2A16), over limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Both certified standards and blanks were inserted on site along with duplicates, standards and blanks inserted by American Assay. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during drilling and sampling campaigns until delivery to the analytical facility.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold Corp. (formerly Gold79 Mines Ltd.) is a publicly listed company focused on gold discovery and development at four prolific Walker Lane Trend projects covering Nevada and Arizona, USA. West Point Gold is focused on developing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona, while JV partner Kinross is advancing the Jefferson Canyon project in Nevada.

