Super Copper Announces U.S. Listing on the OTCQB Market

VANCOUVER, Jan. 15, 2025 - Super Copper Corp. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company"), a mining exploration company focused on advancing high-potential copper assets, is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB marketplace under the symbol "CUPPF". The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CUPR".

The listing on the OTCQB is a step in enhancing the Company's visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors. This milestone is expected to improve liquidity and expand Super Copper's reach in the U.S. investment market.

"The OTCQB listing marks a significant milestone for Super Copper as we expand our presence and accessibility in the US market," said Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper. "This step underscores our commitment to growing shareholder value by reaching a broader investor base, increasing liquidity, and positioning Super Copper as a key player in the global copper industry. The US market's depth and engagement present opportunities for the Company's continued growth and development."

The OTCQB Venture Market provides an established platform for early-stage and growth companies to enhance their visibility in the U.S. market. Companies listed on OTCQB must meet rigorous reporting standards, undergo annual verification, and comply with management certification requirements, providing investors with a trusted market for trading. Real-time quotes and market information on Super Copper can be found at www.otcmarkets.com.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of copper and precious metal projects. It is currently developing its joint venture in a prospective Chilean copper property located within the copper-rich Venado Formation in the province of Atacama, Northern Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. | www.supercopper.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's OTCQB listing and DTC eligibility, the expected impact on trading liquidity, and the Company's ability to attract a broader U.S. investor base. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "will," "may," and similar expressions, which are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to general market conditions, investor interest, regulatory changes, and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. There is no assurance that the OTCQB listing or DTC eligibility will result in improved liquidity or broader investor access as anticipated.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

