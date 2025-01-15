Time For Trump to "Mine, Baby, Mine" to Counter China, Russia

Fox News Publishes Opinion-Editorial by NioCorp's Mark Smith Pointing to the Mineral Threat

Posed by the BRICS Nations Over the U.S. Military

CENTENNIAL, January 15, 2025 - FoxNews.com today published an opinion-editorial by NioCorp Developments CEO and Executive Chairman Mark A. Smith urging President-Elect Donald J. Trump to launch a new era of U.S. critical minerals development, which he called "Mine, Baby, Mine," to reduce the dangerous leverage that Russia, China, and other nations have over the U.S. because of America's dependence on those nations for the minerals needed by the Pentagon.

The op-ed can be seen here: https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/mine-baby-mine-us-needs-dig-deep-help-military

BRICS is a coalition of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and several other nations that have announced their intent to replace the U.S. dollar as the primary global currency. In December 2024, President-elect Trump responded by threatening to levy large tariffs on these nations if they seek to displace the dollar (https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/113573130299319701)

Mr. Smith argues that the best way to counter the BRICS threat is to reduce America's mineral dependence on those nations by producing more of its own critical minerals. NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NB) is currently advancing the Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project in Nebraska, which is expected to produce the critical minerals niobium, scandium, titanium, and magnetic rare earths.

Mr. Smith reports that on New Year's Day, China added 28 U.S. defense industry companies to its export control list, which restricts the export to these companies of "dual use" materials that have both commercial and defense uses. "If the Chinese Communist Party uses this to justify banning the export of components that contain critical materials such as rare earth permanent magnets - which I believe they will do - then the long-feared critical minerals war has begun."

"Make no mistake," Mr. Smith warned, "restrictions on critical minerals exports to the U.S. will likely grow. At some point, such bans - especially if extended to the magnetic rare earth elements, as I believe are now inevitable - mean that newly built F-35s can't fly, smart bombs turn dumb, advanced submarines can't be built, and soldiers lose future supplies of night-vision goggles."

In 2023, Smith predicted that China would eventually move to restrict rare earth exports to the U.S. (https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/china-shut-down-military-minute-fix-looming-rare-earths-supply-crisis)

"But the BRICS nations may have made a serious miscalculation: they underestimate America's ability to unleash a new era of 'Mine, Baby, Mine' under Trump," Mr. Smith wrote. "Domestic critical minerals mining in the U.S. - including in much-talked-about jurisdictions such as Greenland - is key to removing the dangerous leverage that BRICS nations hold over our economic and national security."

Mr. Smith proposed that the Trump Administration undertake several initiatives designed to increase U.S. production of critical minerals, including the following:

Provide low-interest loans to new mines that have already obtained all necessary federal, state, and local permits and which have earned strong buy-in from local communities. Focus on polymetallic mines that can produce multiple critical minerals from a single orebody and can also expand production by recycling post-consumer waste streams, such as rare earth permanent magnets. Expand the authority of the U.S. Department of Defense, through its Office of Strategic Capital and Title III programs, to become a major funding source for new mines. Also, enable the National Defense Stockpile to build a much larger store of a defense-critical minerals and to enter into forward purchase agreements with U.S. mines not yet in production. Encourage the U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM) to accelerate debt financing of domestic critical minerals projects. To its credit, EXIM has already launched a first-in-its-history effort to finance domestic U.S. projects. What's more, EXIM's loan revenue has historically covered its operating costs and allowed it to generate net government revenues. Few government agencies deliver such value. Waive NEPA reviews for defense critical minerals projects that are not otherwise subject to NEPA but for the receipt of federal funding. Legislate reasonable limits on litigation timelines. It now takes an average of 29 years to get a mine online in the U.S. Only Zambia is worse. Streamline federal permitting processes. The first Trump Administration made excellent progress on this, but much of that was reversed by follow-on executive orders. Permitting reform via changes to U.S. statutes is a must.

For more information on NioCorp and the Elk Creek Project, please go here: https://www.niocorp.com

ABOUT NIOCORP

NioCorp is developing a critical minerals project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce niobium, scandium, and titanium. The Company also is evaluating the potential to produce several rare earths from the Project. Niobium is used to produce specialty alloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a specialty metal that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various lightweight alloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium are critical to the making of Neodymium-Iron-Boron ("NdFeB") magnets, which are used across a wide variety of defense and civilian applications.

