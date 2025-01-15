Venerable Ventures Issues Loan Bonus Warrants

VANCOUVER, Jan. 15, 2025 - Venerable Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: VLV) (the "Company") announces that further to its December 16, 2024 news release announcing a C$250,000 (the "Loan") from various lenders (the "Lenders"), the Company has now issued an aggregate of 1,562,500 share purchase warrants (the "Loan Bonus Warrants") to the Lenders. Each Loan Bonus Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.16 for a period of 12 months from the issue date. The issuance of 687,500 warrants to two insiders pursuant to the Loan Agreement ("Insider Participation") is considered to be a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of the Insider Participation. The Loan Bonus Warrants and any shares issuable on exercise thereof are subject to a hold period expiring on May 16, 2025.

