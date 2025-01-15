Abcourt Grants Stock Options to its Chief Financial Officer

ROUYN-NORANDA, Jan. 15, 2025 - Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) informs that its Board of Directors has granted stock options to its new Chief Financial Officer, appointed on December 12, 2024, on the same terms as those previously granted to the directors and officers of the Corporation. These stock options, expiring in 5 years, allow the Chief Financial Officer to subscribe 1,500,000 common shares of Abcourt at an exercise price of $0.05 per share.
ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.
Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration corporation with strategically located properties in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mill and mine and the Flordin exploration property, where it concentrates its activities.
