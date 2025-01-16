Vior Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, January 15, 2025 - Vior Inc. (" Vior " or the " Corporation ") (TSXV:VIO)(OTCQB:VIORF)(FRA:VL51) is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (" Meeting ") held earlier today. Voting at the meeting represented a total of 115,899,644 common shares of the Corporation, representing 46.20% of the 250,841,116 common shares, issued and outstanding.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

Mark Fedosiewich, André Le Bel, Marian Moroney, Donald Njegovan, Mathieu Savard and Charles-Olivier Tarte were elected to the Board of Directors of the Corporation to serve for the ensuing year or until their successors are duly elected or appointed; Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was appointed as Auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year, and the Board of Directors of the Corporation was authorized to fix their remuneration; and the Corporation's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (" Omnibus Plan "), as described in Vior's Management Information Circular dated December 12, 2024, was ratified, approved and confirmed.

Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

The purpose of the Omnibus Plan is to provide the Corporation with a share-related mechanism to attract, retain and motivate qualified Directors, Officers, Employees, Management Company Employees and Consultants (" Eligible Persons "), and to align the goals of such Eligible Persons with the interests of Shareholders and the long-term goals of the Corporation, as well as to encourage such Eligible Persons to acquire common shares as long-term investments and proprietary interests in Vior.

The Omnibus Plan constitutes as an amendment to and restatement of the Corporation's Stock Option Plan and includes (i) a 10% "rolling" option plan, that shall not exceed 10% of the Corporation's total issued and outstanding common shares from time to time; and (ii) a fixed plan permitting 25,000,000 common shares to be reserved for grants of restricted share units and deferred share units.

For more information, the Omnibus Plan in its entirety, is attached as Schedule "B" to the 2024 Management Information Circular, available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) under the Corporation's issuer profile, and on the Corporation's website at https://www.vior.ca/investors/documents/ .

Grant of Stock Options

Following the approval of the Omnibus Plan by the shareholders of the Corporation at the Meeting, the Corporation is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved today a grant of an aggregate of 3,500,000 stock options (" Options ") to certain directors, officers and key employees of the Corporation, in accordance with the Omnibus Plan. Grants are subject to a three-year vesting period and a seven-year term at an exercise price of $0.23 per common share.

All the forgoing Options are subject to the terms of the Omnibus Plan, the applicable grant agreement, and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Vior Inc.

Vior is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality mineral projects in the proven and favourable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral projects.

Vior is rapidly advancing its flagship Belleterre Gold Project with the strategic support of Windfall Mining Group Inc. The Belleterre Gold Project is a promising district-scale project that includes Quebec's past-producing high-grade Belleterre gold mine. Vior has conducted extensive surface and compilation exploration at Belleterre and is currently executing on a?+60,000-metre drill program. Vior is also actively developing its promising Skyfall Project in partnership with SOQUEM Inc., and has several other projects with multi-mineral potential.

For further information, please contact:

Mathieu Savard

President and Chief Executive Officer

418-670-1448

msavard@vior.ca

www.vior.ca

SEDAR+: Vior Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the Belleterre project, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Corporation to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration program, and the approval from the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts ("MRNF") for the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions originally filed by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. (the previous owner of the two mining concessions). Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Corporation to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Corporation's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks, the refusal by the MRNF to approve the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions held by the Corporation, as well as those risks identified in the Corporation's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Vior, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com