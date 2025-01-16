Pan American Silver achieves 2024 production guidance and enters 2025 with a record cash balance

All amounts are expressed in US$ unless otherwise indicated. Results are preliminary and unaudited and could be adjusted based on final results.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") achieved its production guidance for 2024, with 21.1 million ounces of silver and 892 thousand ounces of gold produced in 2024. Guidance was also achieved for annual production of zinc, lead and copper.

The full-year ("FY 2024") production results were driven by strong performance in the fourth quarter 2024 ("Q4 2024"):

Silver production of 6.0 million ounces in Q4 2024, with the La Colorada mine in Mexico making a significant contribution, producing 1.6 million ounces of silver in the quarter.

Gold production of 224 thousand ounces in Q4 2024, which excludes December production from the La Arena mine in Peru, the sale of which was completed on December 2, 2024, as previously announced by the Company.

"The strong production results combined with proceeds from the sale of La Arena have significantly increased Pan American's cash balances. We entered 2025 with cash and short-term investments totaling $887.3 million, positioning the Company well to execute on its strategic priorities," said Michael Steinmann, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to have delivered on our production guidance for 2024, driven by the back-end loaded production profile we had previously indicated. Notable performance was recorded at our two flagship operations: La Colorada and Jacobina. The La Colorada mine produced 1.6 million ounces of silver in Q4 2024, demonstrating the benefit of the new ventilation infrastructure. Meanwhile, 197 thousand ounces of gold were produced from the Jacobina mine in 2024, the highest recorded production in the mine's history."

Cash and Short-term Investments

At December 31, 2024, Pan American's cash and cash equivalents, on an unaudited basis, totaled $862.8 million and short-term investments totaled $24.5 million, together representing an increase of $417.4 million from September 30, 2024. The cash balance included $306.6 million in cash proceeds from the divestment of Pan American's 100% interest in La Arena S.A., comprised of the $245 million cash consideration as well as an amount paid in respect of working capital, which remains subject to further adjustment. The Company's revolving credit facility remained undrawn at year end, resulting in anticipated total available liquidity of $1,637.3 million at December 31, 2024.

2024 PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION VERSUS 2024 GUIDANCE

Consolidated Production FY 2024 Actual(1) FY 2024 Guidance(2) Silver (Moz) 21.1 21.0 - 23.0 Gold (koz) 892 868 - 988(3) Zinc (kt) 45 42 - 46 Lead (kt) 21 19 - 22 Copper (kt) 5 4

(1) 2024 production figures are preliminary and subject to final adjustment. (2) The 2024 Guidance was provided in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the period ended December 31, 2023. (3) The 2024 Guidance for annual gold production has been adjusted to exclude the forecast gold production at La Arena for December 2024. Pan American completed the sale of its interest in La Arena S.A. on December 2, 2024.

PRELIMINARY 2024 PRODUCTION RESULTS

Silver Production

(thousand ounces) Gold Production

(thousand ounces) Q4 2024 FY 2024 Q4 2024 FY 2024 Silver Segment: La Colorada (Mexico) 1,606 4,878 0.7 2.6 Cerro Moro (Argentina) 829 2,969 22.5 77.5 Huaron (Peru) 919 3,519 - 0.1 San Vicente (Bolivia)(1) 735 3,109 - - Gold Segment: Jacobina (Brazil) 1 4 52.4 196.7 El Peñon (Chile) 1,174 3,870 32.4 126.8 Timmins (Canada)(2) 7 15 27.9 123.7 Shahuindo (Peru) 73 278 34.7 135.1 La Arena (Peru)(3) 9 38 14.9 77.4 Minera Florida (Chile) 240 646 20.8 80.3 Dolores (Mexico) 424 1,735 17.9 72.3 Total Production 6,018 21,061 224.2 892.5

(1) San Vicente data represents Pan American's 95.0% interest in the mine's production. (2) The Timmins operation is comprised of the Timmins West and Bell Creek mines and the Bell Creek mill, together "Timmins". (3) Production to November 30, 2024. Pan American completed the sale of its interest in La Arena S.A. on December 2, 2024.

2024 Base Metal Production

(thousand tonnes) Q4 2024 FY 2024 Zinc 14.1 45.1 Lead 6.1 20.8 Copper 1.0 5.2

Q4 2024 and FY 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Pan American plans to release its financial results for Q4 2024 and audited financial results for FY 2024 on February 19, 2025, after market close. The results will include the final production figures, cash and short-term investments figures, cash costs and all-in sustaining costs for Q4 2024 and FY 2024, as well as 2025 production and cost guidance.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date: February 20, 2025

Time: 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT)

Participants can register at: https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10196160&linkSecurityString=fe574774c0

Registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration.

Those without internet access or who prefer to speak with an operator may dial:

1-844-763-8274 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)

1-647-484-8814 (international participants)

The live webcast, presentation slides and the MD&A for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024 will be available at panamericansilver.com. An archive of the webcast will also be available for three months on Pan American's website.

Technical Information

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Martin Wafforn, P.Eng., Senior Vice President Technical Services and Process Optimization, and Christopher Emerson, FAusIMM, Vice President Exploration and Geology, each of whom are Qualified Persons, as the term is defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Pan American is authorized by The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia to engage in Reserved Practice under Permit to Practice number 1001470.

About Pan American

Pan American is a leading producer of precious metals in the Americas, operating silver and gold mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile and Brazil. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating, and we hold interests in exploration and development projects. We have been operating in the Americas for over three decades, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

