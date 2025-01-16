Camino Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / Camino Minerals Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of January 10, 2025, it will implement the consolidation (the "Consolidation") of the common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the basis of six (6) pre-Consolidation Common Shares for every one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share. The Consolidation will take effect at market open on Monday, January 20, 2025.

The Consolidation will reduce the number of outstanding Common Shares, from 209,251,638 pre-Consolidation Common Shares to approximately 34,875,273 post-Consolidation Common Shares. The proportional ownership of shareholders in the Company will remain unchanged following the Consolidation.

The Company's name will remain unchanged after the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number for the post-Consolidation Common Shares will be 138050307 and the new ISIN number for the post-Consolidation Common Shares will be CA1380503070.

No fractional post-Consolidation Common Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. In the event that the Consolidation would otherwise result in a shareholder of the Company holding a fraction of a post-Consolidation Common Share, such fractional share, if less than one-half, will be rounded down to zero and cancelled (without any compensation therefor) and, if equal to or greater than one-half, will be rounded up to one whole post-Consolidation Common Share and added to the number of post-Consolidation Common Shares which the shareholder is entitled to receive.

The exercise or conversion price, and the number of shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities, will be proportionately adjusted in accordance with their terms upon the effectiveness of the Consolidation.

Registered shareholders who hold physical certificates representing pre-Consolidation Common Shares will receive a letter of transmittal requesting that they forward such physical share certificates to the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, in exchange for new physical share certificates representing post-Consolidation Common Shares.Shareholders who hold Common Shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have Common Shares registered in their own name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal.

About Camino

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. On October 7, 2024, Camino signed a Definitive Agreement to purchase the construction-ready Puquios copper mine in Chile. Camino is focused on developing copper producing assets such as Puquios, and advancing its IOCG Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru through to resource delineation and development, and to add new discoveries. Camino has also permitted the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project for exploration discovery drilling to add to its NI 43-101 resources. In addition, Camino has increased its land position at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. Camino seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD



/S/ "Jay Chmelauskas"

President and CEO For further information, please contact:

Camino Investor Relations

info@caminocorp.com

Tel: (604) 493-2058

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this release constitute forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking disclosures in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information in the release includes, without limitation, the completion of the Consolidation and the number of post-Consolidation Common Shares expected to be issued and outstanding. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Such risk factors include, among others, that actual results of the Company's exploration activities may be different than those expected by management, that the Financing may not be fully subscribed or completed on the terms described herein, that the Company may be unable to obtain or will experience delays in obtaining any required authorizations and approvals and the state of equity and commodity markets. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

