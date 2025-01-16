Nevada Sunrise Receives US$300,000 for the Sale of Non-Core Claims at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Vancouver, January 16, 2025 - Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. (TSXV: NEV) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a purchase and sale agreement (the "Transaction") with Dome Rock Resources, LLC ("Dome Rock"), a private South Dakota company, whereby Dome Rock has purchased fifty-seven (57) non-core claims (the "Claims") from the Company. The Claims are located along the eastern boundary of the Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini", or the "Project") in the Lida Valley near the town of Gold Point in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Following the closing the Transaction, Nevada Sunrise staked an additional thirty-three (33) claims in the Lida Valley to the north of the Gemini claims.

The western boundary of the Claims sold in the Transaction is approximately 2 kilometres (1.33 miles) to the east of the Company's National Instrument 43-101-compliant lithium resource area calculated in 2024, representing approximately 20% of the total Project area (see Figure 1 below). The purchase price for the acquisition of the Claims by Dome Rock was US$300,000 in cash, which has been received in full by Nevada Sunrise.





Figure 1. Gemini Lithium Project Area Showing Dome Rock Claims Acquisition

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2799/237370_nevadasunrise1.jpg

In late November 2024, Dome Rock paid a non-refundable cash deposit of US$25,000 and entered into a 30-day period in which it carried out customary due diligence for a transaction of this nature. Following completion of due diligence by Dome Rock, the Transaction closed in late December 2024. A finder's fee of 5.0% cash totaling US$15,000 was paid to an arm's-length party for making the introduction to Dome Rock that led to a successful closing of the Transaction.

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 291 unpatented mineral claims located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County, approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, and 3 miles (4.5 kilometres) north of Gold Point, Nevada. The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albemarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966.

Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a Bureau of Land Management land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of mineral projects in Nevada.

Development of the Gemini Lithium Resource Estimate

In March and April 2022, Nevada Sunrise drilled two reverse circulation boreholes for a total of 2,018 feet (615.85 metres) in its maiden drilling program at Gemini. The drill sites were located within a defined gravity low that hosts conductive layers detected by historical ground electromagnetic surveys. The results from the first two holes at Gemini represented a new discovery of lithium mineralization in the western Lida Valley, which was not historically drill tested for lithium (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated May 18, 2022).

In March 2024, Nevada Sunrise filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Resource Estimate for Gemini Lithium Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada" (the "Technical Report"), effective January 15, 2024, and dated March 8, 2024, on SEDAR and on the Company's website. The Technical Report relates to an independent maiden resource estimate at Gemini completed by ABH Engineering Inc. of Surrey, BC, Canada.

The resource estimate addresses the work performed by the Company at Gemini since ground exploration by Nevada Sunrise began in 2016, and particularly describes the results of the first five (5) drill holes completed in 2022-2023 (see Figure 1). The majority of the Gemini property remains untested by drilling and remains open in all directions and at depth. The Inferred resource estimate comprises, in an open pit-constrained resource:

Approximately 1.3 million tonnes Lithium, or 7.1 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") contained within 1,200 million tonnes of lithium-mineralized clay at an average grade of approximately 1,130 parts per million ("ppm") Lithium;

Lithium cut-off values of 400 ppm Lithium and density of 1.7 grams per cubic centimetre ("gm/cm 3 ") were used;

Model constraints: Faults 3 and 4 (see Figure 2); a conceptualized 24 degree pit-slope, modelled from property boundaries, using a benchmark 24 degree pit-slope from several other Nevada lithium clay deposits.

About the Gemini Resource Estimate Technical Report

The Gemini Inferred resource estimate was based on geochemical analyses for lithium from samples of material collected from the rotary splitter in the reverse circulation drilling rigs contracted by the Company, which produced a continuous, representative 3 to 5 kilogram sample for each sample interval (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated April 21, 2022, April 28, 2022, May 18, 2022, and May 24, 2023). Results of the drilling proved the existence of clays mineralized with lithium, exhibiting very good geological continuity; the Inferred resource was calculated for lithium carbonate hosted in the clays.

Drilling to date has tested only a small portion of the Project area within 844 acres (342 hectares), which represents approximately 15% of the area covered by Gemini's current size of approximately 5,765 acres (2,330 hectares) of unpatented Bureau of Land Management mineral claims.





Figure 2. Gemini Lithium Project - Block Model Cross Sections with Conceptualized Open Pit (Source: ABH Engineering Inc., 2024)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2799/237370_e29d3909e4608902_002full.jpg

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Damir Cukor, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person with respect to Nevada Sunrise's Gemini Lithium Project, as defined under NI 43-101.

For further information on Gemini, including maps and photos click here.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in lithium and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada Water Right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

Nevada Sunrise holds the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado Copper Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

