Lavras Gold's Brazil LDS Project to be Featured at the AMEBC Round Up Conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, January 20-23, 2025

* Core Shack exhibit - Brazil LDS Project Core from Butiá, Fazenda do Posto & Olaria

* Leading a technical talk on Exploration Success in the Precious Metals Session

Toronto, January 16, 2025 - Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) ("Lavras Gold" or the "Company") will be exhibiting Lavras do Sul drill core at the Core Shack and giving a technical presentation at the AMEBC Round Up in Vancouver January 20-23, 2025.

Technical Presentation

Session: Precious Metals

Presenter: President & CEO Michael Durose

Topic: Gold Exploration Potential of the Lavras Do Sul Intrusive Complex - Focusing to Encourage Success

Date: Wednesday January 22, 2025

Time: 10:05am PT

Location: Vancouver Convention Centre, Ballroom A/B

Core Shack Exhibit

Attending: President & CEO Michael Durose

Senior Field Geologist João Moller

Featuring: Suites of rocks from the Lavras do Sul Intrusive Complex, drill core from Fazenda do Posto, Butiá and Olaria - LDS project Southern Brazil

Date: Wednesday Jan 22 - Thursday Jan 23

Location: Booth #825

About the LDS Project

The LDS Project is centred on the town of Lavras do Sul in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. It is approximately 320 kilometres, or a 4.5-hour drive, from the state capital of Porto Alegre. The Company, through its subsidiary, holds directly or indirectly, contractual interests over 34 mineral rights covering approximately 23,000 hectares.

The LDS intrusive complex is a multiphase intrusive centre that is surrounded by coeval volcanic rocks to the east. Geologically, the LDS project is in the far south of the Neoproterozoic Mantiqueira Province, a 2,700-kilometre-long belt of tectonically and magmatically accreted terrains that stretch as far south as the coastline of central Uruguay and north into southern Bahia State in Brazil. The most advanced targets are the Butiá and Cerrito Gold Deposits. Butiá has a mineral resource estimate 377,000 ozs. of gold (Measured & Indicated) and 114,100 ozs. of gold (Inferred). Cerrito has a mineral resource estimate of 188,000 ozs. of gold (Indicated) and 293,500 ozs. of gold (Inferred). See Resources & Reserves on the Lavras Gold website.

About Lavras Gold Corp.

Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of its highly prospective gold district in southern Brazil. The Company's Lavras do Sul Project is located in Rio Grande do Sul State and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans approximately 23,000 hectares. Follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

On Behalf of Lavras Gold Corp.

"Michael Durose"

President & CEO

For further information, please visit the Lavras Gold Corp. website at www.lavrasgold.com, or contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237375