Andean Precious Metals Reports Initial Results from Phase 2 Exploration Drilling Program and Management Changes at Golden Queen

Exploration drilling intersects 7.06 g/t gold and 43.2 g/t silver, over 1.89 metres core length, and 4.05g/t gold and 20.9 g/t silver, over 1.95 metres core length, in the Silver Queen SE Extension target among other significant results.

Toronto, January 16, 2025 - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: APM) (OTCQ: ANPMF) ("Andean", or the "Company") is pleased to report initial exploration results from its 2024 Phase 2 exploration drill program at its Golden Queen mine in Kern County, California. Phase 1 consisted of shallow infill, reverse circulation drilling, which was completed in July 2024.

Phase 2 of the exploration drill program focused on two target areas and totaled 4,123 metres of 22 HQ-sized core hole and 207 metres in 1 PQ-sized core hole drilled for metallurgical test purposes. This is the first core drilling program conducted at Golden Queen since its acquisition by the Company in November 2023.

Highlights:

Two current targets, Silver Queen SE Extension and Alphason, and one new target, Hilltop, were drilled (Figure 1).

Results for 5 holes received with values up to 7.06 g/t Au and 43.2 g/t Ag over 1.89 metres and 4.05 Au g/t and 20.9 Ag g/t over 1.95 metres (Table 1). Results for all other holes are pending.

Widely-spaced drilling at Silver Queen SE Extension tested over 274.3 metres on strike (NE-SE) and 121.9 metres of dip.

Widely-spaced drilling at Alphason tested over 213.4 metres on strike (NW-SE) of this NE-dipping structure.

All drilling encountered low sulfidation quartz veins and vein stockworks external to 2024 mineral resource and mineral reserve ("MR&RE") pit limits.

Mr. Alberto Morales, Executive Chairman and CEO of Andean, stated "This past year marked the Company's first exploration program at Golden Queen, designed to extend its mine life through additions to the mineral resources and mineral reserves. We are encouraged by the initial results and look forward to receiving additional results and the continuation of the exploration program in 2025."

Management Changes:

Sylvain Lessard has stepped down as the Company's General Manager at the Golden Queen mine on January 14, 2025. We thank Sylvain for his contributions to the Company and wish him the best in his future endeavors. In the interim, our Chief Operating Officer Marcos Holanda will continue supervising the current management team at Golden Queen as we work to find a replacement.

Figure 1. 2024 Core Drilling Targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6409/237387_a2e271e30403381b_001full.jpg

Table 1. Composited Analytical Results - Phase 2 2024 Silver Queen SE Extension Target

Hole ID Total Depth (m) Azimuth (degrees) Inclination (degrees) Analytical Results From

(m) To Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) (m) SQ24-01 213.4 225 -68 36.0 37.8 1.77 0.55 16.1 Incl.





36.0 36.4 0.40 1.34 42.9







41.1 42.8 1.68 0.55 8.2







52.1 53.3 1.22 1.41 44.9







112.9 117.8 4.97 0.89 8.9 Incl.





114.8 116.3 1.46 2.30 16.1







147.3 147.7 0.40 1.30 23.7







172.1 173.0 0.88 0.38 16.1 SQ24-02 146.0 na vertical 51.6 57.1 5.52 1.75 28.8 Incl.





51.6 53.5 1.92 3.22 51.4 SQ24-02A 216.1 na vertical 52.5 56.6 4.05 2.57 19.2 Incl.





54.6 56.6 1.95 4.05 20.9







60.4 64.7 4.08 0.96 6.5 Incl.





62.4 64.7 2.35 1.44 4.8







112.6 115.8 3.26 2.43 44.9 Incl.





112.6 114.3 1.74 3.77 54.2







122.7 124.1 1.43 0.55 4.5







184.1 185.9 1.83 0.55 18.5 Incl.





185.6 185.9 0.30 1.78 19.2 SQ24-03 214.4 226 -72 73.9 82.3 8.38 0.99 8.2 Incl.





75.6 76.8 1.22 2.40 19.9







122.5 128.3 5.79 0.48 6.5 Incl.





127.1 128.3 1.22 0.79 17.5







133.4 136.6 3.20 0.58 1.0 Incl.





135.9 136.6 0.61 1.34 15.4 SQ24-04 225.6 na vertical 95.4 103.9 7.92 2.43 13.7 Incl.





100.3 102.2 1.89 7.06 43.2







137.2 138.7 1.52 0.45 2.4







205.7 206.7 0.91 0.58 14.4







213.7 214.1 0.46 0.55 32.9

All drill and assay data originally reported in imperial units converted to metric units by the qualified persons.

Table Notes:

"Incl." means including, "g/t" means grams per tonne, "na" means not applicable" All drilling performed by HQ coring with variable sample lengths. Widths are down-hole, true widths are not yet known. All analyses performed by Paragon Geochemical, an independent ISO 17025 accredited analytical services provider with analytical facilities in Sparks, NV. Analytical methods used for gold were Au-FA 30 for gold and 48MA-MS for silver. A 0.34 gold g/t cutoff grade used in compositing. No more than 2 consecutive values less than the cutoff were used. Grades were not capped. An additional 15% blanks, standards and duplicates were submitted for QAQC purposes. Two certified standard analyses reported outside of acceptable limits as defined in Company protocols. Re-assaying is underway. Hole SQ24-02 was lost in poor ground. SQ24-02A is the redrill twin of SQ24-02. The redrill twin results compare well to those of the original hole.

Figure 2. Location of 2024 core holes reported in Table 1.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6409/237387_a2e271e30403381b_002full.jpg

Qualified Persons

Donald J. Birak, Geological Consultant to Andean, is the independent qualified person, as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical data in this press release. Mr. Birak has observed the core drilling, sample logging, sampling procedures in progress during his most recent visit to the mine September 30 through October 3, 2024 and has reviewed results from Company QAQC procedures and believes all procedures are within industry standard practice. Mr. Alfredo Villegas, Senior Geologist for Golden Queen Mining Co, supervised the exploration work cited herein.

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolomé processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Soledad Mountain mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

