Mercado Minerals Announces Appointment of New Director

Vancouver - Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) ("Mercado" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Barry Devlin to the Board of Directors with immediate effect and replacing Michael Dake who has resigned as a member of Mercado's board. The Board wishes to thank Micheal for his many valuable contributions to the Company during his time as a director and wishes him well in the future.

Mr. Barry Devlin brings decades of experience to Mercado, with over 45 years as an exploration geologist. He previously held senior positions at Fortitude Gold Corporation, Gold Resource Corporation, Endeavour Silver Corp. and Hecla Mining Company. He has participated in the discovery, acquisition and development of numerous mineral deposits including extensive experience in epithermal gold-silver (high and low sulphidation) systems and porphyry copper gold skarns. Mr. Devlin has worked in a variety of geologic environments in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Guyana, Peru and Venezuela and has established a solid track record in generative exploration programs. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree with honours in Geology, and a Masters in Geology, from the University of British Columbia. His professional memberships include Registered Professional Geologist (P. Geol.), British Columbia, Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada and Society of Economic Geologists. Mr. Devlin has several publications concerning epithermal systems.

Daniel Rodriguez, CEO and Director comments, "Barry is a great addition to our Board of Directors as the Company evolves through the acquisition of exploration properties in the Americas with a focus on silver and gold. He has decades of experience in making discoveries and growing projects globally, more specifically in the Americas. Barry's expertise aligns strongly with the Company's new focus and growth strategy. On behalf of the entire team at Mercado and our shareholders, welcome to the team."

Mercado Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to identifying and acquiring silver-focused projects in the Americas. The Company's mission is to generate value through disciplined exploration and strategic acquisitions in the precious metals space. Mercado has been primarily involved in the exploration and evaluation of the Porter Property, located within Alberni Mining Divisions of British Columbia.

