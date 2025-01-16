Investor Opportunity to Meet Global Energy Metals Management at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Vancouver, January 16, 2025 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTCQB:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a multi-jurisdictional, multi-commodity critical mineral exploration, development and project generating company focused on growth-oriented projects supporting the global transition to clean energy, is pleased to invite you to the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference ("VRIC") hosted by Jay Martin in Vancouver from January 19th to January 20th.We hope 2025 is off to a good start for you and trust that you read our most recent news release recapping highlights from 2024 and the outlook for this new year.

Global Energy Metals CEO Reflects on 2024 and the New Energy Metals Foundation Established Providing Investment Exposure to the Electrified Future

The Global Energy Metals team will be attending VRIC, and we're excited about the opportunities to connect during this event.



Click Image To View Full Size

The Company extends an invite to schedule a time to meet and catch up and allow for our team to update you on how Global Energy Metals provides shareholders investment exposure to the electrified future through its strong project portfolio, equity holdings and royalties and discuss ways in which we may be able to collaborate given our partnership focused development strategy.

Critical Minerals portfolio of Copper, Nickel, and Cobalt projects in Nevada, USA (Open to partnership);

Copper, Nickel project in Nordland County, Norway being developed by Kingsrose Mining Ltd. (ASX:KRM)

Uranium portfolio in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan being advanced by Terra Balcanica Resources (CSE:TERA)

Copper, Silver, and Gold project in Idaho, USA jointly owned by Dahrouge Geological (Open to partnership);

Copper, Cobalt, Graphite, Gold project in Queensland, Australia being explored by Metal Bank Ltd (ASX:MBK); and

Copper, Nickel, and Cobalt projects in Queensland, Australia held in partnership with Hammer Metals Ltd. (ASX:HMX)



Click Image To View Full Size

Please let us know your availability during the event so we can coordinate accordingly.

We look forward to hearing from you!

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corporation

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219

www.globalenergymetals.com

Twitter: @EnergyMetals | @USBatteryMetals | @ElementMinerals

Global Energy Metals Corporation

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals Corp. offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Global Energy Metals recognizes that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades is underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has taken a 'consolidate, partner and invest' approach and in doing so have assembled and are advancing a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources.

As demonstrated with the Company's current copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, GEMC is investing-in, exploring and developing prospective, scaleable assets in established mining and processing jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets. Global Energy Metals is targeting projects with low logistics and processing risks, so that they can be fast tracked to enter the supply chain in this cycle. The Company is also collaborating with industry peers to strengthen its exposure to these critical commodities and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future.

Securing exposure to these critical minerals powering the eMobility revolution is a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believes Now is the Time to be part of this electrification movement.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Metal Bank undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

GEMC's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.