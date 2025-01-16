EMP METALS COMPLETES HORIZONTAL FLOW TESTING PROGRAM - AVERAGE LITHIUM CONCENTRATION OF 241 MG/L AND FLOW RATES OF 418 M³/DAY

VANCOUVER, Jan. 16, 2025 - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion and results of the recent Viewfield Horizontal Flow Testing Program. This is the first extended flow test performed by the Company on the 4-23B Horizontal Production Well drilled specifically to target the highest lithium brine concentration discovered to date in Canada at the Viewfield Project.

Flow Testing Program Highlights:

Average flow rate: 418 m3/day

Average Lithium concentration: 241 mg/L

60+ day program is the longest duration lithium brine flow test in Saskatchewan to date

Paul Schubach, COO of EMP Metals, commented, "This well has exceeded our expectations. The expertise of our local drilling contractors and our technical team have come together incredibly well to successfully complete this specialized type of drilling. The length of our flow testing program combined with achieved flow rates, stable lithium concentration, and minimal contamination, continue to showcase high value in the brine available on our land base. The investment into the 4-23 facility provides options for us to continue testing and further derisking the Viewfield project."

The well, at a depth of 1,856m, is the first horizontal well drilled into the Duperow formation for lithium production in Saskatchewan and provides a differentiated approach to lithium extraction by leveraging local talent and common drilling practices in Southeast Saskatchewan. Advantages of this approach include:

Improved flow rates

Increased recovery

Targeted extraction of high concentration brine

Improved economics as modeled in the Viewfield Preliminary Economic Assessment1

The flow testing program extended over 60 days with flow rates optimized for use with existing injection infrastructure. Continuous monitoring from multiple downhole and surface sensors were utilized to collect data from key variables to support future reservoir modeling. The modeling will allow for improved simulations and more accurate representations of subsurface performance. A surface facility was constructed to support the program and has the capability to support future plans for additional field testing and project development.

Brine sampling and analysis continues to show high quality and clean characteristics with no H2S or oil contamination. Absence of these contaminants allows for a more efficient conversion to lithium chemicals and modelling completed to date by EMP clearly indicates the potential for significant reduction in both Capital and Operating expenses.

The Company delivered the samples to an independent laboratory, Isobrine Solutions ("Isobrine"), which offers specialized and rigorous brine evaluation, to perform testing on the Company's brine samples.

1Additional details of the Preliminary Economic Assessment are set forth in the news releases dated January 9, 2024 and February 15, 2024.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE). EMP Metals currently holds 196,000 net (79,300 hectares) acres of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com

The Technical Report is available on www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.empmetals.com

