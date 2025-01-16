Sixty North Gold Updates Its Drilling Plans on the Wholly-Owned Mon Gold Property, Yellowknife, NWT

Vancouver, January 16, 2025 - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F40) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold"). Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. is planning to drill test a number of Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) targets on its wholly-owned Mon Gold Property commencing this winter. These targets were derived from geological, geochemical and geophysical surveys completed over the property recently. A video presentation on our website presents most of this information and can be found here https://sixtynorthgold.com/investors/videos/.





The Archean Yellowknife Supergroup at this location includes a sequence of tholeiitic mafic volcanics overlain by a calc-alkalic volcanic package with inter-formational turbiditic sediments. These are overlain by an extensive turbidite sequence. Massive sulphide horizons occur in the area of the Mon Property where an 8 m thick massive sulphide unit is hosted within the Mac Tuff near the base of the calc alkaline volcanics. Anomaly C on the Mon Property occurs with this horizon 2 km to the north with trench samples grading 1.0 gpt gold, 203 gpt silver, 0.59% lead and 0.96 zinc over 0.45 m (see NR November 6, 2018). Anomaly D is located within a quartz porphyry unit 200 m up dip from Anomaly C. The VTEMplus© survey reports conductivities from 1 S/m to > 500,000 S/m for these anomalies (Napier S., MIRA Geoscience, 2020). One km to the south of Anomalies C and D a composite VTEM Plus © EM anomaly (E, F, and G) occurs under a covered area within the Mac Tuff horizon as well as in the overlying quartz porphyry and crystal tuffs of the Sito Lake volcanic rocks. These anomalies have conductivities from 1 S/m to >4,500, >500,000, and >500,000 S/m respectively (Napier S., MIRA Geoscience, 2020). Three of the conductive targets have associated but offset magnetic anomalies associated with them.

Dr. Webb, president, CEO of the company reports: "The VMS targets are very exciting and well defined. The Hacket River VMS deposits, within the Yellowknife Supracrustal rocks, are among the largest in the world with close to 100 million tonnes of reserves and resources grading better than 136 gpt silver, more than 4.46% zinc with appreciable copper, lead and gold (Ragsdale, R., 2013). This reported as a historic figure, not NI 43-101 compliant and should not be relied upon. The Sunrise Lake deposit, 100 km to the east is another silver-rich deposit with historic indicated resources of 1.52 Mt at 5.99% Zn, 2.39%Pb, 0.08% Cu, 262 g/t Ag, and 0.67 g/t Au (MacMillan, E.J. et al., 2020). This is reported as a historic figure, not NI 43-101 compliant and should not be relied upon."

Dave Webb Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng. is Qualified Person for the purposes of this release and has reviewed and approved its technical content.

About the Company

The Company is developing mining operations for gold on its 100%-owned Mon Gold Property, 40 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. Past production of the A Zone extracted 15,000 tonnes at 30 gpt gold from this vein (Company Technical Report, August 3, 2023, on SEDAR or https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/technical-report/). The Yellowknife gold camp hosts two mines that averaged 30 gpt gold or better (Discovery and Sixty North Gold's Mon Mine), and two that averaged 15 gpt or better for a total production of over 14 million ounces of gold (Con Min and Giant Mine) (ref. Sixty North Gold NI 43-101, August, 2023).

Other targets on the property include silver and gold-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) targets, as well as shear zone-hosted gold mineralization.

