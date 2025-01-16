Cascade Copper Receives OJEP Funding for the Centrefire Copper-Gold Project

Ontario Junior Exploration Program Contributes up to 50% of Exploration Costs.

Vancouver, January 16, 2025 - Cascade Copper Corp. (CSE: "CASC") ("Cascade" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its Centrefire Copper and Gold Project (the "Project") located ~40 kilometres northeast of Dryden, Ontario, Canada has been approved for funding through the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP). The contribution from OJEP will be a up to $52,150.

Shannon Baird, VP Exploration for Cascade Copper explains "The OJEP grant is a welcome addition to our project funding at Centrefire. We acknowledge the Government of Ontario's contribution to exploration and in particular to our Centrefire Copper project. Sampling and mapping at Centrefire has been completed and a planned airborne geophysics program will also benefit from this funding."

"Investments in mineral exploration are investments into Ontario's economic future," said George Pirie, Minister of Mines. "By supporting Cascade Copper's Centrefire Project with $52,150 in funding through the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP), we are helping to identify and unlock new mineral resources that will strengthen Ontario's position as a global leader in mining."

Previous work at Centrefire by Cascade included samples across the 7 channel locations. (See press release dated June 4, 2024). The samples where contiguous samples of 1.0m or 0.5m in length within each priority channel area. Individual copper values ranged from 2.36% over 1m in Channel 7 to 95.2 ppm over 1m in Channel 6 with 49% of the samples assaying over 0.25% Cu. Gold values ranged from 3.61 g/t over 1m in Channel 2 to 0.017 g/t in Channel 6 with 63% of the samples assaying over 0.5 g/t Au. Silver values ranged from 10.5 g/t over 1m in Channel 7 to below detection in Channel 6 with 67% of the samples assaying over 1.0 g/t Ag. The highlights are listed below in Table 1.

Table 1: Summary Table of Results Across the Seven Channel Areas

Channel Length m Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t Cu Eq* 1 9.0 0.21 0.625 1.933 0.68 2 7.0 0.49 1.645 2.486 1.71 3 4.9 0.09 0.116 0.173 0.17 4 5.0 0.46 0.578 2.420 0.91 5 4.0 0.38 1.191 3.350 1.28 6 7.0 0.27 0.877 2.514 0.93 7 5.0 0.82 1.168 6.640 1.73

*CuEq uses copper price at $4.00/lb, gold price at $2,000/oz, and silver price at $25/oz. The calculation is as follows: CuEq = Cu%+(Au grade x Au price + Ag grade x Ag price) / grams per Troy oz / (Cu price x 22.046) and assumes 100% recoveries as no metallurgy has been performed.

Planned Geophysics

The corporation is planning a Project wide (~25km2) high-resolution Drone Magnetics and/or VLF(EM) survey followed up with 3D Inversion Modeling and selection of "high-quality" EM anomaly targets. The final processed data will be integrated into a 3D visualization software accompanied by all current and historic compilation data in preparation for the upcoming field season and a near-future drill program.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Priority airborne geophysics area to cover with the next phase of work at Centrefire. Currently the priority area only has Ontario MNDM magnetics coverage.

Next Steps

The Corporation plans to continue exploration at Centrefire with a proposed diamond drill program to evaluate the subsurface continuity of the copper and gold mineralization. The drilling will focus on the Main Gossan Zone. Additional ground work such as mapping, sampling, and geophysics will investigate the identified EM conductors as well as the high mag axes that are deemed to convey iron formations that are known to host high grade gold systems. The northeast portion of the project area that was recently staked, will see some priority airborne magnetic and/or EM surveys and prospecting.

Sample Procedure and QA/QC

All rock samples collected were submitted to AGAT Laboratories at their Thunder Bay, ON sample preparation facility for preparation and analysis. AGAT Labs meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures. Each sample was photographed, tagged, and bagged for analysis. Samples were analyzed using AGAT's 50g Fire Assay Fusion method (202-551) with an AAS finish for gold and by a 34-element four acid digest ICP-OES analysis (201-070) with additional analysis for Ore Grade Cu (201-470). Results were reported in parts per million (ppm) and converted to percent (%), or grams per tonne (g/t) when applicable.

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this press release is Shannon Baird, P.Geo, Vice President of Exploration for Cascade Copper Corp.

About Cascade Copper

The Corporation is an exploration stage natural resource company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral resource properties with the intention, if warranted, of placing them into production. Cascade is focused on exploration, development, and acquisition of quality exploration properties. More specifically, Cascade's objective is to conduct an exploration program on its flagship Rogers Creek Property located in the Coast Mountain Belt of British Columbia about 90 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, in the Southwest Mining Region. Cascade currently now has five projects, including the Centrefire Copper-Gold Project, the Copper Plateau Copper-Moly Project, the Fire Mountain Copper-Gold Project, the Bendor Gold Project, and the flagship Rogers Creek Copper-Gold Project.

