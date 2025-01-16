Goldgroup Mining Inc. Announces Acquisition of Loan Facility

Goldgroup Mining Inc. ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") (TSX-V:GGA, OTC:GGAZF, BMV SIX:GGAN.MX) announces that, further to the news release disseminated by the Company on August 14, 2024 (the "August 14th News Release"), the Company completed the acquisition of the Loan Facility described in the August 14th News Release on January 15, 2025. The Company now plans to enforce its rights under the Loan Facility, in respect of the outstanding amounts under the Loan Facility, to acquire all shares of Minera Apolo, S.A. de C.V. ("Apolo") as full or partial settlement of the Loan Facility.

Apolo is the 100% owner of the fully permitted for construction gold project located 140 kilometers east of the capital Zacatecas in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico (the "Pinos Project"), which consists of 30 mining concessions. In consideration for the acquisition of the Loan Facility from the Creditor Group described in the August 14th News Release, the Company proposes to issue 50 million common shares paid pro rata to the members of the Creditor Group, the payment of cash consideration of USD $0.5M within 18 months of the closing date of the agreement entered in connection with the acquisition of the Loan Facility, and a payment of USD$1.5M in contingent consideration which is only due upon the completion of certain criteria, including a positive pre-feasibility study at the Pinos Project, the advancement of the project into commercial production, publishing an updated 43-101 with greater than 200,000 ounces of contained gold equivalent ounces for the Pinos Project, or the Company's owned interest in the Pinos Project falling to less than 51%. However, there shall be no payments made under the Agreement (other than a small cash advance, most of which is refundable) until full legal and equitable title and interest in and to the Pinos Project shall have been obtained by the Company upon either a settlement agreement being executed or enforcement of the security underlying the Loan Facility by the Company.

The completion of the transactions contemplated in this news release are subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Goldgroup

Goldgroup is a Canadian-based mining Company that owns and operates the Cerro Prieto heap-leach gold mine located in the State of Sonora, Mexico and is led by a team of highly successful and seasoned individuals with extensive expertise in mine development, corporate finance, and exploration in Mexico.

For further information on Goldgroup, please visit www.goldgroupmining.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING PROPOSED CHANGES TO MEXICAN MINING LAWS

On May 8, 2023, several amendments to laws concerning the mining industry, referred to in the media as the "Mining Reform", were introduced by the Government of Mexico. Unless the challenge to the constitutional validity of the Mining Reform initiated by certain Parliamentary groups in Mexico is successful, the Mining Reform will impose tighter regulations on the mining industry through amendments to mining and related laws in Mexico. Some of the notable proposed amendments include changes to the current process for granting a mining concession through the public bidding process; a reduction of the term of such concessions to 30 years, with the possibility of an additional 25-year extension; conditioning the granting of a mining concession on the availability of water; the creation of a social impact assessment process, featuring a requirement for prior, free, and informed inquiries with the country's indigenous and Afro-Mexican communities; and an obligation to create and implement a Restoration, Closure, and Post-Closure Program for mining activities. If the constitutional challenge to the Mining Reform is ultimately denied, the Mining Reform could negatively affect the ability of the mining companies, including our Company, to operate mining businesses in Mexico.

