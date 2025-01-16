Hanstone Makes Drawdowns Under Loan Agreement

Vancouver - Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSX.V:HANS) (FRA:HGO) (the "Company" or "Hanstone") announces that it has made additional aggregate drawdowns of $40,000 (the "Drawdowns") pursuant to an amended and restated loan agreement (the "Amended Loan Agreement") with an affiliate (the "Lender") of Mr. Gurbakhshish "Bob" Hans, a director of Hanstone (see Hanstone's news release dated November 6, 2024 for further details respecting the Amended Loan Agreement and the loan transaction thereunder). With the Drawdowns, the Company has now borrowed an aggregate of $1,195,000 under the Amended Loan Agreement, and up to an additional $30,000 remains available for drawdown under the agreement.

In connection with the Drawdowns, Hanstone issued an aggregate of 800,000 common share purchase warrants (each, a "Loan Warrant") to the Lender, with each Loan Warrant exercisable to acquire a common share (a "Loan Warrant Share") at a price of $0.05 per Loan Warrant Share expiring August 1, 2027. The Loan Warrants and Loan Warrant Shares are subject to a four month hold period expiring May 16, 2025. The Company will use the Drawdowns for general corporate purposes approved by the board of directors of the Company.

As Mr. Hans is an insider of the Company, the loan transaction is a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation requirement under MI 61-101 because Hanstone's securities are not listed on any of the markets specified in MI 61-101 and is exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirement under MI 61-101 because the aggregate fair market value of the transaction is not more than $2,500,000 and Hanstone's independent directors have approved the transaction.

This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About Hanstone Gold Corp

Hanstone is a precious and base metals explorer with its current focus on the Doc and Snip North Projects optimally located in the heart of the prolific mineralized area of British Columbia known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is an area which hosts numerous producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company holds a 100% earn-in option on the 1,704-hectare Doc Project and owns a 100% interest in the 3,336-hectare Snip North Project. Hanstone has a highly experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of gold deposits and in developing mineral exploration projects through discovery to production.

