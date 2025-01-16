Royal Gold Presenting at the 28th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company") announced today that management will present at the 28th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference.

Jason Hynes, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, will participate in a royalty panel discussion on Wednesday, January 22, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:05 a.m. PST (9:00 a.m. to 10:05 a.m. MST / 11:00 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. EST). The discussion will be webcast live at https://cibcvirtual.com/cibcwestern2025ps, and an audio-only replay will be available within 24 hours and may be accessed on the Company's website under the Investor Resources/Events and Presentations page.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of December 31, 2024, the Company owned interests on 175 properties on five continents, including interests on 42 producing mines and 18 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD." The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.

Contact

For further information, please contact:



Alistair Baker

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development

(303) 573-1660