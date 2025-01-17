Power Nickel appoints Joe Campbell as VP Exploration

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2025 - Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV: PNPN) (OTCBB: PNPNF) (Frankfurt: IVV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Industry veteran Joe Campbell, BSc, P. Geo as Vice President of Exploration.

Ken Williamson has decided to return to geology consulting after successfully designing the maiden Lion zone drill program and shepherding the discovery forward in 2024. Power Nickel thanks Ken for his service and wishes him the very best in the future.

Mr Campbell has over 40 years of experience in major projects ranging from Chief Geologist (both open pit and underground) to Project Manager roles (Meliadine Gold, now operated by AEM). He is past President, Executive Chairman, and COO of Gold Terra (previously TerraX). He has had multiple senior roles in project management, resource/reserve estimation and economic assessment at the pre-feasibility, feasibility, and mine development and operations levels. He has extensive advanced exploration experience in mesothermal and epithermal Au, VMS, porphyry Cu-Au-Mo, and Ni sulphide and laterite deposits. Joe also has a wealth of experience in environmental review for stakeholders in mining projects.

"We are very pleased to have been able to add Joe to the Power Nickel team. We are ramping up exploration even more in 2025 and we know Joe can help us scale our exploration efforts in an efficient and effective way. Joe worked with and ultimately was a leader of Western Mining's Canadian division for project acquisition, management, and development. While not working directly with Power Nickel Director and senior technical advisor Steve Beresford, their Western Mining careers did overlap and the Western Mining approach to exploration and data management has been followed at Power Nickel. This was one of the attractions for Doctor Beresford when he moved from technical advisor to Board Member" commented Terry Lynch Power Nickel CEO

"When I joined Power Nickel I felt I could help immediately as I knew with the Western Mining approach that I had been trained under we knew what they had and what they needed. Adding Joe to the team will accelerate our exploration reach and success", commented Power Nickel Director and Polymetallic Guru Doctor Steve Beresford.

About Power Nickel Inc. Power Nickel is a Canadian exploration company focusing on developing the High-Grade Nickel Copper PGM, Gold and Silver Nisk project into Canada's next poly metallic mine. On February 1, 2021, Power Nickel (then called Chilean Metals) completed the acquisition of its option to acquire up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. (CRE: TSXV). The NISK property comprises a large land position (20 kilometres of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts. Power Nickel is focused on expanding the high-grade nickel-copper PGM, Gold and Silver mineralization with a series of drill programs designed to evaluate the initial Nisk discovery zone, the Lion discovery zone and to explore the land package for adjacent potential poly metallic deposits. In addition to the Nisk project, Power Nickel owns significant land packages in British Colombia and Chile. Power Nickel is expected to reorganize these assets in a related public vehicle through a plan of arrangement.

For further information on Power Nickel Inc., please contact: Duncan Roy, VP Investor Relations, 416-580-3862, duncan@powernickel.com. For further information, readers are encouraged to contact: Power Nickel Inc., The Canadian Venture Building, 82 Richmond St East, Suite 202, Toronto, ON.

