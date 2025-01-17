Grid Metals Corp. Announces TSX-V Approval of Makwa Option and Joint Venture Agreement

TORONTO, January 17, 2025 - Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV:GRDM) (OTCQB:MSMGF) ("Grid" or the "Company") is pleased to announce TSX-V approval of its definitive option and joint venture agreement (the "Agreement") with Teck Resources Ltd. ("Teck"). Grid has also received the CAD$400,000 minimum cash payment that was due from Teck by January 31, 2025 as required under the Agreement (see "Grid Metals Corp. Signs Agreement with a Major Mining Company to Fund the Makwa Nickel Project" press release from December 12, 2024 for more information).

In addition, Grid would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #622 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 19 - Monday January 20, 2025.

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2025 will feature over 120 expert speakers, including globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

About the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference:

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the epicenter of junior mining investment in Canada for 25 years and attracts over 5000 mining investors annually. Previous years have been attended by former Prime Minister Stephan Harper and former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of over 300 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

About Grid Metals Corp.

Grid Metals is focused on exploration and development in southeastern Manitoba with three key projects in the Bird River area.

The Makwa Property (Ni-Cu-PGM-Co), which is subject to an Option and Joint Venture Agreement with Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"). Teck can earn up to a 70% interest in Makwa by incurring a total of CAD$17.3 million, comprising project expenditures (CAD$15.7 million) and cash payments or equity participation (CAD$1.6 million) with Grid. Makwa is located on the south arm of the Bird River Greenstone Belt. The Mayville Property (Cu-Ni) is located on the north arm of the Bird River Greenstone Belt. Grid owns 100% of the Mayville Property subject to a minority interest. The Company is currently drilling at Mayville. The Donner Lithium Project is adjacent to the Mayville Property, and Grid owns 75% of the project.

All of the Company's southeastern Manitoba projects are located on the ancestral lands of the Sagkeeng First Nation with whom the Company maintains an Exploration Agreement.

We seek safe harbour. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Securities Act (Ontario) (together, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements include the Company's closing of the proposed financial transactions, sale of royalty and property interests. the overall economic potential of its properties, the availability of adequate financing and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements to be materially different. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to potential political risk, uncertainty of production and capital costs estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, physical risks inherent in mining operations, metallurgical risk, currency fluctuations, fluctuations in the price of nickel, cobalt, copper and other metals, completion of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the inability or failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the most recent financial period and Material Change Reports filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

