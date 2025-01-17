Noble Minerals Acquires a Property with Significant Uranium, Rare Earth, Phosphorus and Silver Mineralization in Northern Quebec

Historical work indicates grab samples up to 0.24% U, January 17, 2025 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) s pleased to announce the acquisition of the Chateau Property, a 12 claim property (569 hectares) by map staking in the Kitivik region of Northern Quebec. Historical work from a reconnaissance program in 2008 by Azimut Exploration indicated the following results in 4 grab samples taken on the property. This program identified significant mineralization on a 1 km by 0.5 km, thorium equivalent, airborne radiometric anomaly and highlights the project's potential for critical minerals. (Fig 1)

Highlights of the Historical Results:

Grab Sample A

0.12% U (uranium oxide)

2.73% ThO (thorium dioxide)

10.6% REE (rare earth oxides)

0.77% Y (yttrium oxide)

14.3% P (phosphorus pentoxide)

0.10% Pb (lead)

Grab Sample B

0.19% U

0.3% ThO

110.0 g/t Ag (silver)

1.90% ZrO (zirconium dioxide)

0.18% Pb

Grab Sample C

0.24% U

0.16% ThO

0.44% ZrO

0.15% Pb

Grab Sample D

0.10% U

In addition, the area is characterized by high uranium values in lake sediment samples taken by the Quebec Government. One sample taken 1.3 km east of the rock sampling analyzed 124 ppm uranium. (Fig 1)



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Highlights of the Chateau Property on a thorium equivalent, airborne radiometric anomaly background

Discussion of Results: The past work demonstrates the polymetallic nature of mineralization at Chateau, with notable concentrations of uranium, thorium, rare earth elements (REEs), yttrium, phosphorus, zirconium, and silver. In particular, the high-grade Rare Earth and Phosphorus values in Grab Sample A and the elevated silver and zirconium content in Grab Sample B underscore the project's potential to host critical minerals.

Vance White (CEO of Noble Minerals) commented: "We are highly encouraged by these historic results, which validate the strategic significance of the Chateau Project. The combination of critical minerals and rare metals in such concentrations, positions Chateau as a key critical mineral asset in the Noble group of properties. The global shift toward clean energy, advanced technologies and the search for North American sources of critical minerals makes this property a valuable asset and Noble is committed to advancing this project and unlocking its full potential."

Next Steps: The Company plans to visit the property in the Spring of 2025 to expand the mineralized footprint with additional samples to refine the geological model. The suite of elements present may indicate a carbonatite or hyperalkaline source.

Wayne Holmstead P.Geo (ON), a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., Go Metals Corp. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~1700 hectares in Thomas Twp in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. It will also hold its ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec. Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

More detailed information on Noble is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

