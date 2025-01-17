Japan Gold Appoints Cailey Barker to Advisory Board

Vancouver, January 17, 2025 - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Cailey Barker to its Advisory Board.

Mr. Barker's experience in the mining and finance industry spans over 30 years, having most recently served as Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management, where he also held concurrent roles as Head of Mining and Head of Research. Before joining BlackRock, he was a top ranked Senior Mining Analyst at several sell-side institutions including Numis Securities and Royal Bank of Canada, as well as industry consultancy Brook Hunt (now Wood Mackenzie). Mr. Barker is also an entrepreneur and small business executive and has a deep understanding of the mining industry, having started his career as an exploration geologist in Africa. He holds a BSc in Geology from the University of Southampton and an MSc in Mineral Deposit Evaluation from the Royal School of Mines, and is a Fellow of The Geological Society, a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and is a Member of The Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining.

"On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Cailey as an Advisor to Japan Gold, bringing his extensive technical knowledge and depth of experience in mining finance, resource operations and corporate leadership to help guide the Company into its new phase of development," said Mr. John Proust, Chairman and CEO.

Mr. Barker joins Mr. Paul Harbidge, an existing Advisory Board member. Mr. Harbidge is a geologist with more than 30 years of experience in mining exploration and development with a proven track record of discovering world class gold deposits. He is President, CEO and Director of Faraday Copper Corp. and Chairman and Director of Fireweed Metals Corp. He was previously the President and CEO of GT Gold and led the company to a CDN$456 million acquisition by Newmont Mining Corp. in May 2021. Prior to this, Mr. Harbidge was the Senior Vice President of Exploration at the multinational gold mining company Goldcorp Inc. from 2016 until its acquisition by Newmont Mining Corp. in April 2019. Prior to that, he successfully led the exploration team at Randgold Resources Ltd., resulting in five major gold discoveries including the +5Moz Gounkoto deposit in the Loulo area of Mali and the +4Moz Massawa deposit in Senegal. Mr. Harbidge is also a technical advisor to Kalo Gold in Fiji, Maple Goldmines in Canada and Gemdale Gold in Finland. He holds a First-class Honours Degree in Geology from Kingston University, London (UK) and a Master of Science in Mineral Exploration and Mining Geology from Leicester University (UK).

In connection with Mr. Barker's appointment, the Company has granted 300,000 restricted share units, each, ("RSUs"). The RSUs will vest over two years from the grant date.

The Company also announces that Messrs. Mitsuhiko Yamada, John Carlile, Robert Gallagher and Dr. Steve Garwin have stepped down as advisors and thanks them for their valuable contributions over many years of service.

In particular, the Company wishes to thank Mr. Yamada for the years he served as a Board Member, as Representing Director of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Japan Gold KK, and as a strategic Advisor. Mr. Yamada was a founding Director of the Company until his retirement from the Board in 2022. Before joining Japan Gold, Mr. Yamada held the roles of Executive Officer and General Manager of Mineral Resources for Sumitomo Corporation. His vast knowledge of international resource development and the Japanese mining landscape helped shape the Company's exploration strategy and provided valuable insight into its operations.

Further, the Company announces that it has entered into a loan agreement (the "Agreement") with a director of the Company (the "Lender") for $140,000 (the "Loan").

The Loan is repayable in full by March 18, 2025, or such earlier date as the Company may elect, and bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum. The Company intends to use proceeds of the Loan for short-term working capital purposes.

Pursuant to the Agreement, and subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company has agreed to issue the Lender 2,000,000 non-transferrable share purchase warrants ("Bonus Warrants") as consideration for providing the Loan. Each Bonus Warrant will entitle the Lender to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.07 for a period of 12 months following the date of issuance.

The Lender is considered an "insider" of the Company, and therefore the Loan and issuance of Bonus Warrants are each considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the formal valuation exemption in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and upon the minority approval exemption in section 5.7(1)(a)of MI 61-101 on the basis that, at the time the Loan was made, and the time the Bonus Warrants will be issued, neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

