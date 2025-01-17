Quebec Precious Metals Receives Payment of $200,000 from the Sale of Non-Core Asset in Ontario

MONTREAL, January 17, 2025 - Quebec Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:QPM)(FSE:YXEP)(OTCQB:CJCFF) ("QPM") is pleased to announce that it has received a payment of $200,000 plus other valuable consideration from International Explorers and Prospectors Inc. ("IEP") in connection with the sale to IEP of its 50% undivided interest in certain mining rights forming part of the Matheson Township mining property located in the Province of Ontario.
About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation
QPM has a large land position in the highly prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corp.'s Éléonore gold mine. The Corporation focuses on advancing its Sakami gold project and its newly discovered, drill-ready Ninaaskuwin lithium showing on the Elmer East project. In addition, the Corporation holds a 68% interest in the Kipawa rare earths project located near Temiscaming, Quebec.
