ESGold Corp. Announces Extension Of Warrants

VANCOUVER - ESGold Corp. ("ESGold" or the "Company") (CSE: ESAU, Frankfurt: N2W, OTC: SEKZF) further to the Company's news release of December 6, 2024 announcing the accelerated expiry of 6,109,013 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), the Company announces that it intends to extend the expiry date of the Warrants from 5pm Vancouver time on January 18, 2025 to 5pm Vancouver time on January 31, 2025.

The Warrants were originally issued on September 27, 2024, and, prior to the accelerated expiry notice, were originally set to expire on September 27, 2025. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.15 per common share. All other terms of the Warrants, including the exercise price, will remain unchanged.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. is a resource exploration and processing company focused on environmentally responsible development. With proven expertise in Quebec, the company is advancing its exploration projects toward feasibility and production, aiming to generate long-term value through sustainable resource recovery. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, exemplifies its commitment to sustainability and responsible resource management, positioning it as a forward-thinking leader in the sector as it prepares for future production phases.

For more information on ESGold Corp. please contact the Company (+1 514-712-1532) or visit the website www.esgold.com for the French version of this press release, for past news releases, 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces. To keep up with what's going on with ESGold please join our shareholders chat room on telegram :https://t.me/+SQeyLoDRjIAwMDVh.

Pour une traduction française de ce communiqué de presse, veuillez visiter notre site Web à www.esgold.com.

ESGold Corp.

"Brad Kitchen"

President, Director

