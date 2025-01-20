Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. Drills 3.3% Copper, 27.5 GPT Silver

10:00 Uhr  |  ACCESS Newswire
And Traces Gold 1.17 % Copper Equivalent Over 7.9 Metres La Corne South Project, Val Dor Quebec

VANCOUVER, January 20, 2025 - Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. ("QMET" or the "Company") (CSE:QMET)(Frankfurt:0NB)(OTC:BTKRF) is very pleased to present the results of core samples taken from drill holes 24LCS-02 and 24LCS-03 from their La Corne South project. Three drill holes were completed in the fall of 2024, with the results from holes 24LCS-01 and 24LCS-03 returning robust VMS-style mineralization with elevated copper, zinc, silver, and gold.

The below table summarizes the drill hole collar information;

HOLE id

Azimuth

Dip

Depth

UTM E

UTM N

LCS-24-01

040

-45

144.6

297970

5354750

LCS-24-02

055

-45

144

297970

5354750

LCS-24-03

054

-45

137.65

297942

5354812

From drill holes 24LCS-02 and 24LCS-03, significant downhole intercepts were returned primarily from hole 24LCS-03, including;

  • 108.75-109.75 - 2.68% copper, and 23.45 ppm silver

  • 110.2-111.4 - 2.66% copper, and 24.05 ppm silver

*True widths of mineralization have not yet been determined

The above intercepts are within a larger envelope of mineralization from 104.85 metres to 112.75 metres down hole. A table summarizing the results from holes 24LCS-02 and 24LCS-03 is provided below;

Hole_id

SampleID

From

To

width

Cu%

Agppm

Au gpt

Sulphides

LCS-24-02

E184001

123.65

124

0.35

0.117

0.806

0.017

Na

LCS-24-03

E184046

96.1

97

0.9

0.216

1.105

0.041

Chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite

LCS-24-03

E184057

104.85

105.35

0.5

0.246

2.56

0.013

Pyrrhotite-pyrite(-chalcopyrite) stockwork

LCS-24-03

E184058

105.35

106

0.65

0.162

1.525

0.004

Chalcopyrite

LCS-24-03

E184059

106

106.55

0.55

0.355

3.38

0.011

Chalcopyrite

LCS-24-03

E184061

106.55

107.1

0.55

0.716

6.65

0.018

Semi-massive pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite over 10cm within a halo of disseminations

LCS-24-03

E184062

107.1

107.75

0.65

0.498

4.62

0.039

Semi-massive pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite within a halo of disseminations

LCS-24-03

E184063

107.75

108.25

0.5

0.381

3.42

0.01

Semi-massive pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite within a halo of disseminations

LCS-24-03

E184064

108.25

108.75

0.5

0.368

3.46

0.008

Semi-massive pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite within a halo of disseminations

LCS-24-03

E184065

108.75

109.25

0.5

2.02

19.4

0.07

Semi-massive pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite within a halo of disseminations

LCS-24-03

E184066

109.25

109.75

0.5

3.34

27.5

0.106

Semi-massive pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite within a halo of disseminations

LCS-24-03

E184067

109.75

110.2

0.45

0.483

4.69

0.007

Semi-massive pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite within a halo of disseminations

LCS-24-03

E184068

110.2

110.8

0.6

2.2

20.8

0.045

Semi-massive pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite within a halo of disseminations

LCS-24-03

E184069

110.8

111.4

0.6

3.11

27.3

0.028

Semi-massive pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite within a halo of disseminations

LCS-24-03

E184071

111.4

112

0.6

0.1155

1.22

0.008

Pyrite-chalcopyrite

LCS-24-03

E184072

112

112.75

0.75

0.424

3.8

0.009

Pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite

A weighted average copper equivalent for hole 24LCS-03 continuous intercept from 104.85 metres to 112.75 metres downhole depth is calculated as;

  • 1.17 % copper equivalent** over 7.9 metres*

*True widths of mineralization have not yet been determined

**Copper equivalents utilize CAN $124.54 per gram gold, $1.41 per gram silver, and $4.50 per pound copper.

As previously reported, significant downhole intercepts from hole 24LCS-01 were summarized as follows (previous News Release September 2024):

  • 122.75-123.3 - 4.2% copper, 4% zinc, 0.17 ppm gold, and 30.3 ppm silver

  • 123.3-123.85 - 1.9% copper, 3.17% zinc, and 14.7 ppm silver

  • 123.85-124.4 - 0.79% copper, 1.3% zinc, and 7.33 ppm silver

  • 125.5-126 - 2.61% copper

*True widths of mineralization have not yet been determined

The weighted average for the total mineralized zone from 102.15 metres to 127.6 metres in hole 24LCS-01 was calculated at:

  • 0.83% copper equivalent over 25.45 metres

**Copper equivalents utilized USA $80 per gram gold, $0.95 per gram silver, $1.30 per pound zinc, and $4.2 per pound copper.

The results from holes 24LCS-01 to 24LCS-03 continue to support multi-element VMS targeting on the property. Elevated results were obtained from semi-massive to massive sulphides including pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, and sphalerite as logged by the geologists. Holes 24LCS-02 and 24LCS-03 did not contain significant zinc or nickel values as those obtained in hole 24LCS-01. Drill holes 24LCS-01 to 24LCS-03 tested an approximate 50 metres of target strike length indicated from the TDEM conductor and magnetic high discovered by QMET geophysical surveys.

Two intriguing TDEM targets have been interpreted to exist approximately two kilometres to the south-east of the location of holes 24LCS-01 to 24LCS-03 (see news release dated January 6, 2025). Permit extensions are currently in process to allow drill access construction to these new targets. The permit should be available in the next few weeks, after which diamond drilling will continue.

Explo-Logik Inc, located in Val d'Or, is managing the drill program including core logging and sampling at their facility. A total of 278 samples of core were directly delivered by Explo-Logik staff to the ALS laboratory in Val d'Or, Quebec. The samples underwent ALS ME-MS61L process that uses 4-acid digestion of pulverized samples followed by mass spectrometer detection for 48 elements, and process Au-ICP21 that analyzes for gold, platinum, and palladium using fire assay. For quality assurance and control Explo-Logik inserted blanks, standards, and duplicates at one insert for every 10 samples.

The QMET geologic team is very pleased with the results obtained from holes 24LCS-01 to 24LCS-03 as they support the exploration model for multi-element volcanic-hosted sulphides at La Corne South. The company is looking forward to continued drill testing of similar targets. The next phase of drilling is now scheduled to continue this Winter.

Q PRECIOUS & BATTERY METALS CORP

QMET exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Q Precious & Battery Metals company director. The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec, targeting critical and precious metals. Projects include the La Corne SouthVMS+ Pegmatite Lithium Project, McKenzie East Gold property, and the recently acquired Pontax Lithium and Versant rare earth elements (REE) properties.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn, CEO
(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp.

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp.

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A40QEV
CA74739W2013
www.qmetalscorp.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2025.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap