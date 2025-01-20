Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. Drills 3.3% Copper, 27.5 GPT Silver

VANCOUVER, January 20, 2025 - Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. ("QMET" or the "Company") (CSE:QMET)(Frankfurt:0NB)(OTC:BTKRF) is very pleased to present the results of core samples taken from drill holes 24LCS-02 and 24LCS-03 from their La Corne South project. Three drill holes were completed in the fall of 2024, with the results from holes 24LCS-01 and 24LCS-03 returning robust VMS-style mineralization with elevated copper, zinc, silver, and gold.

The below table summarizes the drill hole collar information;

HOLE id Azimuth Dip Depth UTM E UTM N LCS-24-01 040 -45 144.6 297970 5354750 LCS-24-02 055 -45 144 297970 5354750 LCS-24-03 054 -45 137.65 297942 5354812

From drill holes 24LCS-02 and 24LCS-03, significant downhole intercepts were returned primarily from hole 24LCS-03, including;

108.75-109.75 - 2.68% copper, and 23.45 ppm silver

110.2-111.4 - 2.66% copper, and 24.05 ppm silver

*True widths of mineralization have not yet been determined

The above intercepts are within a larger envelope of mineralization from 104.85 metres to 112.75 metres down hole. A table summarizing the results from holes 24LCS-02 and 24LCS-03 is provided below;

Hole_id SampleID From To width Cu% Agppm Au gpt Sulphides LCS-24-02 E184001 123.65 124 0.35 0.117 0.806 0.017 Na LCS-24-03 E184046 96.1 97 0.9 0.216 1.105 0.041 Chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite LCS-24-03 E184057 104.85 105.35 0.5 0.246 2.56 0.013 Pyrrhotite-pyrite(-chalcopyrite) stockwork LCS-24-03 E184058 105.35 106 0.65 0.162 1.525 0.004 Chalcopyrite LCS-24-03 E184059 106 106.55 0.55 0.355 3.38 0.011 Chalcopyrite LCS-24-03 E184061 106.55 107.1 0.55 0.716 6.65 0.018 Semi-massive pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite over 10cm within a halo of disseminations LCS-24-03 E184062 107.1 107.75 0.65 0.498 4.62 0.039 Semi-massive pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite within a halo of disseminations LCS-24-03 E184063 107.75 108.25 0.5 0.381 3.42 0.01 Semi-massive pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite within a halo of disseminations LCS-24-03 E184064 108.25 108.75 0.5 0.368 3.46 0.008 Semi-massive pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite within a halo of disseminations LCS-24-03 E184065 108.75 109.25 0.5 2.02 19.4 0.07 Semi-massive pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite within a halo of disseminations LCS-24-03 E184066 109.25 109.75 0.5 3.34 27.5 0.106 Semi-massive pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite within a halo of disseminations LCS-24-03 E184067 109.75 110.2 0.45 0.483 4.69 0.007 Semi-massive pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite within a halo of disseminations LCS-24-03 E184068 110.2 110.8 0.6 2.2 20.8 0.045 Semi-massive pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite within a halo of disseminations LCS-24-03 E184069 110.8 111.4 0.6 3.11 27.3 0.028 Semi-massive pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite within a halo of disseminations LCS-24-03 E184071 111.4 112 0.6 0.1155 1.22 0.008 Pyrite-chalcopyrite LCS-24-03 E184072 112 112.75 0.75 0.424 3.8 0.009 Pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite

A weighted average copper equivalent for hole 24LCS-03 continuous intercept from 104.85 metres to 112.75 metres downhole depth is calculated as;

1.17 % copper equivalent** over 7.9 metres*

*True widths of mineralization have not yet been determined

**Copper equivalents utilize CAN $124.54 per gram gold, $1.41 per gram silver, and $4.50 per pound copper.

As previously reported, significant downhole intercepts from hole 24LCS-01 were summarized as follows (previous News Release September 2024):

122.75-123.3 - 4.2% copper, 4% zinc, 0.17 ppm gold, and 30.3 ppm silver

123.3-123.85 - 1.9% copper, 3.17% zinc, and 14.7 ppm silver

123.85-124.4 - 0.79% copper, 1.3% zinc, and 7.33 ppm silver

125.5-126 - 2.61% copper

*True widths of mineralization have not yet been determined

The weighted average for the total mineralized zone from 102.15 metres to 127.6 metres in hole 24LCS-01 was calculated at:

0.83% copper equivalent over 25.45 metres

**Copper equivalents utilized USA $80 per gram gold, $0.95 per gram silver, $1.30 per pound zinc, and $4.2 per pound copper.

The results from holes 24LCS-01 to 24LCS-03 continue to support multi-element VMS targeting on the property. Elevated results were obtained from semi-massive to massive sulphides including pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, and sphalerite as logged by the geologists. Holes 24LCS-02 and 24LCS-03 did not contain significant zinc or nickel values as those obtained in hole 24LCS-01. Drill holes 24LCS-01 to 24LCS-03 tested an approximate 50 metres of target strike length indicated from the TDEM conductor and magnetic high discovered by QMET geophysical surveys.

Two intriguing TDEM targets have been interpreted to exist approximately two kilometres to the south-east of the location of holes 24LCS-01 to 24LCS-03 (see news release dated January 6, 2025). Permit extensions are currently in process to allow drill access construction to these new targets. The permit should be available in the next few weeks, after which diamond drilling will continue.

Explo-Logik Inc, located in Val d'Or, is managing the drill program including core logging and sampling at their facility. A total of 278 samples of core were directly delivered by Explo-Logik staff to the ALS laboratory in Val d'Or, Quebec. The samples underwent ALS ME-MS61L process that uses 4-acid digestion of pulverized samples followed by mass spectrometer detection for 48 elements, and process Au-ICP21 that analyzes for gold, platinum, and palladium using fire assay. For quality assurance and control Explo-Logik inserted blanks, standards, and duplicates at one insert for every 10 samples.

The QMET geologic team is very pleased with the results obtained from holes 24LCS-01 to 24LCS-03 as they support the exploration model for multi-element volcanic-hosted sulphides at La Corne South. The company is looking forward to continued drill testing of similar targets. The next phase of drilling is now scheduled to continue this Winter.

Q PRECIOUS & BATTERY METALS CORP

QMET exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Q Precious & Battery Metals company director. The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec, targeting critical and precious metals. Projects include the La Corne SouthVMS+ Pegmatite Lithium Project, McKenzie East Gold property, and the recently acquired Pontax Lithium and Versant rare earth elements (REE) properties.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

