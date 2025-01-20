NorthWest Copper  Letter to Shareholders

VANCOUVER, Jan. 20, 2025 - NorthWest Copper ("NorthWest" or "the Company") (TSX-V: NWST) is pleased to provide the following letter to shareholders from CEO Paul Olmsted.

Dear Shareholders:

We begin 2025, with a focus on the future. I am happy to have joined NorthWest Copper as the CEO near the end of 2024. I have been in the mining business for over 35 years focused on strategic growth objectives, technical evaluations and finance. I am excited to be leading NorthWest through this transformational period.

I believe that NorthWest is an excellent opportunity for shareholders on a number of fronts. First, the Company's large and growing copper resources make us well positioned to benefit from the global push for electrification and its demand for critical minerals such as copper. Secondly, gold, a significant contributor to the Company's resource mix is trading at near all-time highs. Thirdly, all of the Company's assets are located in British Columbia, which is a stable jurisdiction that has demonstrated projects can be built in a responsible manner. Lastly, a refreshed and focused management and board is driven to advance the Company's new strategy to enhance the value of its key assets.

The Company's growth strategy going forward is clear with activity centered around advancing the Company's key projects: Kwanika-Stardust and Lorraine-Top Cat. Unlocking the inherent value within our asset mix requires an emphasis on improving the economics of the existing preliminary economic assessment ("PEA")1 on our Kwanika-Stardust project. This will be done through priority actions taken in a number of areas:

1) Focus exploration activities proximal to Kwanika on near surface targets, such as the Transfer Target zone possible structural offset, that has the potential to add near term open pit tonnages to the existing PEA mining schedule2;

2) Consider options to incorporate the existing resource3 at our Lorraine property, located north of Kwanika-Stardust, in any future economic study; and

3) Evaluate the existing mineral resource at Kwanika to better understand copper and gold zonation with the objective of considering a higher grade, lower capital staged project.



Each of these initiatives will be priorities for 2025. In addition, East Niv, a high potential discovery stage exploration project, remains a key target for the future.

1 See NI 43-101 technical report titled "Kwanika-Stardust Project NI 43-101 Technical Report on Preliminary Economic Assessment" dated February 17, 2023, with an effective date of January 4, 2023, filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

2 The PEA is preliminary in nature. It includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves and the is no certainty that the 2023 PEA will be realized.

3 See NI 43-101 technical report titled "Lorraine Copper-Gold Project NI 43-101 Report & Mineral Resource Estimate Omineca Mining Division, B.C", dated September 12, 2022, with an effective date of June 30, 2022, filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com

In addition, we will continue to work collaboratively with First Nations and communities of interest to ensure our activities are conducted in an environmentally and culturally responsible manner. I will be seeking opportunities to meet with leaders to explore how we can build future value together.

As part of the transition, I am pleased that we have engaged Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. ("Equity Exploration") as exploration consultants to the Company that will provide ongoing support for our exploration activities. Equity Exploration has over 35 years experience and has worked with NorthWest on its most recent drill program in 2024 where they executed on an exploration program at the Lorraine-Top Cat project. Their technical expertise and project management experience will ensure continuity of NorthWest's exploration activities as we continue to move our projects forward.

I also note that Tyler Caswell, Vice-President, Exploration, will be leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities. He has agreed to provide support during the transition period. I would like to sincerely thank Tyler for his commitment, contribution and leadership during his time with the Company.

NorthWest Copper will be at AMEBC Roundup from January 22 to 23 at booth #117. Please stop by and we'll be happy to tell you more about our plans for 2025.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank all shareholders and our partners for their continued support. I look forward to 2025 being a busy and successful year.

As always, please reach out should you have any questions by emailing me at

polmsted@northwestcopper.ca.

Paul Olmsted

CEO

Northwest Copper Corp.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a copper-gold explorer with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.northwestcopper.ca .

For further information, please contact:

604-683-7790

info@northwestcopper.ca

