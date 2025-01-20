Michael Gentile Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of Solstice Gold Corp

Michael Gentile (the "Acquiror") announces that on January 17, 2025, he acquired a total of 9,926,000 common Shares (the "Common Shares") of Solstice Gold Corp. (the "Company"). 7,060,000 Common Shares were acquired at a price of $0.01 per Common Share, and 2,866,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.015 per Common Share (the "Acquisition").

This press release is being disseminated pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103"). The 9,926,000 Common Shares acquired represent 4.87% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and were acquired on the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange on the open market. 7,060,000 Common Shares were acquired at a price of $0.01 per Common Share and 2,866,000 Common Shares were acquired at a price of $0.015 per Common Share for aggregate consideration of $113,590. Prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror controlled an aggregate of 24,859,666 Common Shares representing 11.98% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. As a result of the Acquisition, the Acquiror controls a total of 34,785,666 Common Shares representing 16.76% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Before and after the Acquisition the Acquiror did not own any securities convertible into Common Shares. All percentages in this press release are based on 207,549,562 Common Shares outstanding as of the date hereof.

The Acquisition was completed for investment purposes. The Acquiror may, depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, from time to time, on an individual or joint basis, increase or dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities he holds or will hold, or may continue to hold. In the future, the Acquiror, will evaluate his investment in the Company from time to time and may, based on such evaluation and the market conditions and other circumstances, increase or decrease his security holdings through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

The Common Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SGC". In accordance with NI 62-103, the Acquiror has filed an early warning report regarding these transaction on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com under the Company's issuer profile.

For further details relating to the Acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+, or by contacting Michael Gentile at (514) 591-4227.

The Company's head office is Suite 1020, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6.

Contact

Michael Gentile

(514) 591-4227