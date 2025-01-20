Tower Resources Ltd. Announces Participation in the 2025 AME Roundup Conference

Vancouver, January 20, 2025 - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") a Canadian-based mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce its participation in the prestigious 2025 AME Roundup Conference, a leading event for the global mineral exploration and mining industry. The conference will take place in Vancouver, British Columbia, from January 20 to January 25, 2025.

Tower will host technical discussions and showcase its exploration projects at Booth #1020 on Wednesday, January 22, and Thursday, January 23, 2025. Key members of Tower's team, including Stu Averill, will be available at the booth to provide insights into the company's flagship property, the Rabbit North Project, as well as the newly discovered Blue Sky zone. The team looks forward to engaging with industry professionals, investors, and stakeholders

The AME Roundup Conference is an unparalleled platform for fostering collaboration and showcasing innovation in mineral exploration. Held annually in Vancouver, British Columbia, it attracts over 6,500 participants, including geoscientists, industry executives, investors, and government representatives. The 2025 conference focuses on critical minerals, technological advancements, and sustainable practices, featuring keynote sessions, technical discussions, and interactive exhibits that highlight the latest developments in the resource sector.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a publicly traded mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TWR. Focused on gold and base metal exploration in British Columbia, Tower Resources is dedicated to advancing its portfolio of high-quality projects through sustainable and innovative exploration practices.

