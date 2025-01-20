Benton Intersects 22.0 m Grading 7.47% Copper Including 8.0 m Grading 11.93% Copper and Confirms Footwall Zone at Great Burnt

Thunder Bay, January 20, 2025 - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received additional impressive Copper (Cu) results from the Great Burnt Main Zone and confirms mineralization in a parallel Footwall Zone. The Company was targeting the potential of a parallel conductor that was recently identified through the completion of a down hole geophysical survey. Given the location of this strong footwall conductor/anomaly, the Company planned drill hole GB-24-49 that would also serve as an infill hole within the Great Burnt Main Zone and continue eastward to intersect the Footwall Zone. The Great Burnt Main Zone was successfully intersected at 220 m downhole and cut an impressive 22.0 m grading 7.47% Cu, 3.76g/t Silver (Ag) and 0.03% Cobalt (Co), including 15.0 m of 10.02% Cu, including 8.0 m of 11.93% Cu. The hole continued to a depth of 454 m and cut several sections of silicified mafic volcanics with stringer sulphides, with one section grade 0.25% Cu and 0.9g/t Gold (Au) over 9.5 m including, 0.35% Cu and 4.21g/t Au over 2.0 m. The Company is pleased to receive further excellent results from the Great Burnt Main Zone and is equally thrilled to confirm the potential of this wide-open Footwall Zone located 170-200 m to the east. Drilling has now recommenced to test this parallel horizon in several areas in hopes of identifying the strong conductor and delineating this new copper-gold horizon. The Company is planning multiple drill holes on this horizon, along with testing the down plunge extension of the Great Burnt Main Zone.

A table of the results to date is listed below showing the mineralized zone. (see Table 1, Figure 1).

Table 1: Great Burnt Drill Results

DDH #

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) Ag (%) Co (%) Au (g/t) GB-24-49

220.80 242.80 22.00 7.47 3.76 0.03 0.05

incl 225.80 240.80 15.00 10.02 4.99 0.04 0.06

incl 232.80 240.80 8.00 11.93 5.51 0.04 0.08

and 425.00 434.50 9.50 0.25 0.11 0.01 0.94

incl 431.50 433.50 2.00 0.35 0.10 0.01 4.21

Note: Intervals reported above for drilling are core lengths, estimated to be approximately 70% of true width

Photo 1: Drillhole GB-24-49, Main Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/237788_85d3720384508a67_002full.jpg

Photo 2: Drillhole GB-24-49, Main Zone Cut Core

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/237788_85d3720384508a67_003full.jpg

Figure 1: Great Burnt Copper Deposit Longitudinal Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/237788_85d3720384508a67_004full.jpg

The Company would also like to report that has received highly anomalous results from sections of newly discovered sulphides located 200 m west of the historical End Zone, located 5.5 km north of the Great Burnt Main Zone and 1 km south of the South Pond Copper Gold Zone, where high-grade copper boulders grading up to 4.55% Cu have yet to be sourced. Narrow sections with grades of 0.17% Cu have been received in addition to a 4.0 m section grading 0.12% nickel, further elevating the potential to make nickel discoveries on the project. The Company has initiated a detailed magnetometer survey in this area to narrow the search for the high-grade copper.

President and CEO, Stephen Stares, states, "Grades and widths of this calibre are exceptionally rare in our industry. Confirming gold and copper mineralization in a parallel zone that is associated with an unsourced strong conductor has our team extremely excited. Moreover, 8 km further north, we have another large system with gold-copper coming together rapidly. This presents us with an unparalleled opportunity and we look forward to continuing to uncover this project's potential."

Benton has a 70% interest in the Great Burnt Copper-Gold project with Homeland Nickel Inc. holding the remaining 30%, where they are funding their respective interest, with Benton as the project operator.

Benton also reminds shareholders that today (January 20, 2025) will be the last day of record to receive the Vinland Lithium Inc. spinout shares. (see Company PR dated January 16, 2025).

The Company would also like to express its appreciation to the Newfoundland and Labrador Provincial Government's Junior Exploration Assistance program for financial grants supporting mineral exploration projects in the province. Benton has been fortunate to have received these grants, which are an important catalyst for mineral exploration in this highly favourable mining jurisdiction.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website).

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25 km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1, 2 and 3 drill programs returned impressive results with 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu. Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with results of 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au and 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

