Independence Gold Corp. Intersects 35.00 Metres Grading 2.78 g/t Gold and 25.05 g/t Silver

Vancouver, January 20, 2025 - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the first phase of the 10,000 metre ("m") winter drill program at its 100% owned 3Ts Project. The 3Ts Project is located approximately 185 kilometres ("km") southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and is comprised of seventeen mineral claims covering approximately 8,840 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. The project is situated 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc. 's Blackwater Mine and covers a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz- carbonate vein district within which nineteen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 m to more than 1,100 m in strike length and with true widths up to 25 m have been identified.

Figure 1: Tommy Vein System 2025 Drill Collar Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8610/237795_99a77a7b04af183f_002full.jpg

Drill Results

The results from the first five drill holes have been completed and are presented in the table below. Each of these drill holes targeted the Tommy Vein System and were designed to obtain additional data for an updated resource model (please see news release dated August 18th, 2022 for further details; "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the 3Ts Gold Project, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada", authored by Armitage and Miller).

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Copper

(%) Lead

(%) Zinc

(%) 3TS-24-23 42.60 47.10 4.50 4.83 44.00 - - - including 44.60 45.10 0.50 18.78 98.00 - - - 3TS-24-24 60.18 64.00 3.82 44.59 213.35 - - - including 60.68 61.18 0.50 108.12 504.00 - - - 3TS-24-25 68.00 103.00 35.00 2.78 25.05 - - - including 86.50 91.33 4.83 17.35 150.93 - - - 3TS-24-26 120.00 127.47 7.47 8.35 73.23 - - - including 125.90 126.90 1.00 34.58 192 - - - and 138.00 138.87 0.87 3.11 24.14 - - - 3TS-24-27 105.00 106.00 1.00 4.00 - - - - and 125.82 129.96 4.14 - 22.71 - 6.72 5.03 including 125.82 126.42 0.60 - 133.33 0.44 38.66 26.55 and 361.39 366.00 4.61 12.56 85.47 - - - including 263.50 264.50 1.00 24.78 159.00 - - - and 407.50 408.73 1.23 2.14 13.01 - - - and 423.00 429.96 6.96 2.78 22.41 - - - including 424.03 424.50 0.47 12.34 155.32 - - -

Highlights of the Tommy Vein Drilling

Drills holes 3Ts-24-23 to 3Ts-24-27 confirmed continuity of gold and silver mineralization above the microdiorite sill, and 3TS-24-27 also confirmed gold and silver mineralization below the microdiorite sill;

High grade gold and silver values intersected in holes 3TS-24-24 and 3TS-24-27 of 3.82 m of 44.59 g/t gold and 213.35 g/t silver and 4.61 m of 12.56 g/t gold and 85.47 g/t silver respectively;

Drill hole 3TS-24-25 intersected one of the widest mineralized zones to date at the Tommy Vein System - 35.00 m of 2.78 g/t gold and 25.05 g/t silver, including 4.83 m of 17.35 g/t gold and 150.93 g/t silver;

Drill hole 3TS-24-27 is the deepest hole drilled to date (451 m) at the Tommy Vein System, with mineralization intersected at 423 m - 6.96 m of 2.78 g/t gold and 22.41 g/t silver, including 0.47 m of 12.34 g/t gold and 155.32 g/t silver; mineralization remains open at depth;

Multi-phase mineralization was noted in hole 3TS-24-27 with the highest base metals encountered to date (4.14 m containing 22.71 g/t silver, 6.72% lead and 5.03% zinc, including 0.60 m of 133.33 g/t silver, 0.44% copper, 38.66% lead and 26.55% zinc; and

The Tommy Vein System is evolving from a low-sulphidation system at higher levels to an intermediate sulphidation at depth; this is observed with an increase in base metal sulphides such as chalcopyrite, galena and sphalerite.

Randy Turner, President & CEO commented "We are very pleased with the initial drill results from the Tommy Vein System at the 3Ts, which are in line with the previous results that we have encountered at the 3Ts Project. The high-grade base metal intersection indicates several possible styles of mineralization previously unknown at the 3Ts Project. We look forward to receiving the remainder of the phase one drill results while the second phase of the winter drill program continues."

AME Roundup-Vancouver

The Company will be attending the AME Roundup Vancouver being held from January 20-23, 2025, at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The Company will be displaying core from the 3Ts Project at the Core Shack on January 20 and 21, 2025 at booth 923. Andy Randell, Chief Geoscientist, will be giving a presentation on the 3Ts Project on Thursday, January 23, 2025, during the BC, Yukon & Alaska session.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.

"Randy Turner"

Randy Turner, President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Location Data*

3TS-24-23: 363588E 5877044N, 1,198m asl, Azimuth 90°, Dip 45°, end depth 75 m

3TS-24-24: 363673E 5877000N, 1,178m asl, Azimuth 270°, Dip 45°, end depth 75 m

3TS-24-25: 363715E 5876774N, 1,197m asl, Azimuth 270°, Dip 45°, end depth 254 m

3TS-24-26: 363715E 5876774N, 1,197m asl, Azimuth 270°, Dip 65°, end depth 201m

3TS-24-27: 363859E 5876772N, 1,182m asl, Azimuth 270°, Dip 62°, end depth 451 m

*All drill hole locations are in NAD83, Zone 10 Datum

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Independence within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence's public filings under Independence Gold Corp.'s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Independence has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Independence disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.