Canadian Gold Resources Engages Alliance Advisors IR for Investor Relations Services and Retains Integral Wealth Securities as Market Maker

DIEPPE, Jan. 20, 2025 - Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: CAN), Canadian exploration company focused on developing high-grade gold projects in the Gaspé Gold Belt of Quebec, is pleased to announce it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Alliance Agreement") with Alliance Advisors Investor Relations ("Alliance") and has retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide market-making services (the "Integral Agreement") in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. The partnerships aim to enhance Canadian Gold's communication with the investment community and increase visibility within the resource sector.

"Partnering with Alliance and Integral marks an important milestone for Canadian Gold Resources," Ron Goguen, Chairman, President and CEO of Canadian Gold stated. "Alliance's strategic communication expertise, paired with Integral's focus on improving market dynamics, will help us strengthen relationships with investors, enhance trading activity, and effectively showcase the potential of our projects."

"We are excited to partner with Canadian Gold Resources as they continue to build momentum in the resource sector," said Alyssa Barry, President of Alliance Advisors Investor Relations. "With a unique project portfolio and an experienced leadership team, we look forward to helping them connect with investors and effectively communicate their vision to the market."

Pursuant to an agreement dated November 1, 2024, entered with Alliance through the acquisition of IR Labs Inc., Alliance has agreed to provide investor relations and communications services to the Company in exchange for a monthly fee of C$10,000. The services include developing and managing PR/media, social media and stakeholder relations. The term of the agreement is for a period of 12 months ending October 31, 2025.

Canadian Gold has also retained Integral Wealth Securities to provide market-making services with the objective of improving liquidity and enhancing the trading environment for the Company's shares.

Integral Wealth Securities will trade shares of Canadian Gold on the TSX Venture Exchange in accordance with applicable policies to ensure a fair and orderly market. The Integral Agreement has an initial term of three (3) months commencing from December 1, 2024 (the "Initial Term") and shall be renewable at the Company's discretion on a month-to-month basis. The engagement may be terminated by the Company on 30 day's written notice. Integral will be paid a monthly fee of C$5,500 (plus HST). There are no performance factors contained in the Integral Agreement and no security-based compensation in connection with the engagement.

Integral and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future. Integral is an arm's length party to the Company. Integral will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's common shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

The Alliance and Integral Agreements are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information, visit www.cdngold.com.

About Canadian Gold Resources Ltd.

Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CAN) is a Canadian exploration company focused on developing high-grade gold projects in the Gaspé Gold Belt of Quebec. The Company targets under-explored, past-producing properties with significant growth potential, leveraging modern exploration techniques to unlock value. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Canadian Gold Resources is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities within this historic and promising gold region. For more information, visit www.cdngold.com.

About Alliance Advisors IR

With headquarters in the U.S. and Canada, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations implements strategic IR programs to meet the specific needs of clients across diverse sectors. Leveraging industry best practices and modern investor strategies, the firm's seasoned professionals help clients navigate complex markets, drive shareholder engagement, and support their strategic growth on a global scale. Alliance Advisors IR is a division of Alliance Advisors, a global leader in shareholder engagement and governance advisory. For more information, visit https://allianceadvisorsir.com/.

About Integral

Integral Wealth Securities Limited is a national independent CIRO-licensed investment dealer. Founded in 2003, the firm has established capabilities in market making, wealth management and investment banking. The firm's FINRA-regulated US broker dealer affiliate, Integral Wealth Securities LLC, is engaged in investment banking and private placements. For more information, visit https://integralwealth.com/ca/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Offering and use of proceeds from the Offering. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulations; domestic and foreign laws and regulations adversely affecting the Company's business and results of operations; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

