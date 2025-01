Westgold Resources Limited: Investor Update Webcast - December 2024 Quarter

PERTH, Jan. 20, 2025 - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) (Westgold or the Company) will lodge its December 2024 Quarterly Report with the ASX on Thursday, 23 January 2025.

Westgold advises that Wayne Bramwell (Managing Director & CEO), Aaron Rankine (Chief Operating Officer), Tommy Heng (Chief Financial Officer), Andrew McDougall (Chief Technical Officer), Simon Rigby (Chief Growth Officer), Mel Wren (Chief People Officer), and Kaisan Critchell (Interim Chief Safety & Sustainability Officer) will present the results via webcast on Thursday, 23 January 2025 at 1:15pm AWST / 4:15pm AEDT, followed by a Q&A session.

To listen to the Webcast live, please click on the link below and register your details. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

DECEMBER 2024 QUARTERLY WEBCAST

Please log on a few minutes before the scheduled commencement time to ensure you are registered in time for the start of the call.

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited







Contact

Investor and media relations enquiries: Investor Relations & Media, Kasun Liyanaarachchi | Investor Relations Manager, investor.relations@westgold.com.au, +61 458 564 483