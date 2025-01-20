Dixie Gold Inc. Receives Certain Government Approvals and Reports Submission of Additional License Applications in Saskatchewan

Vancouver, January 20, 2025 - Dixie Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DG)("Dixie Gold" or the "Corporation" or the "Issuer") reports that it has made certain additional submissions and received certain approvals, to and from the Government of Saskatchewan, as applicable, and both matters (as detailed herein) serving as Issuer disclosure.

Further to its recent press release (see news release, Dixie Gold Inc. Reports Submission of License Applications in Saskatchewan, dated January 17, 2025), the Issuer reports that it submitted certain further and additional mining claim applications to the Government of Saskatchewan (the "Additional License Applications"), such Additional License Applications pertaining to particular areas situated in northern Saskatchewan, and being in addition to those previously disclosed on January 17, 2025 (the "First License Applications")(the First License Applications and the Additional License Applications, together, the "License Applications").

With respect to the License Applications, the submission process was preceded by recent evaluations by the Issuer of the associated area and regional developments. The License Applications were submitted, as described by Issuer news releases, to preposition Dixie Gold with optionality to the region in advance of certain upcoming activities by Ramp Metals Inc. that the Issuer expects to occur based on its interpretation of certain public records, as well as to ensure that the License Applications, as indirectly filed, predate any alternate party that might be seeking the same.

As is customary, the Additional License Applications remain subject to final approval by the Government of Saskatchewan. Costs related to the Additional License Applications were funded through on-hand working capital.

The Additional License Applications being announced today correspond to submissions related to approximately 35,448 hectares, and in the Corporation's view, the same serves to compliment, by way of additional contiguous and non-contiguous increase to previously announced and now new groupings, the approximately 39,415 hectares already disclosed by news release dated January 17, 2025, being again, for reference, the First License Applications.

Given that the aggregate of the License Applications were filed at this time for optionality purposes (alongside Dixie Gold's view of their potential for a future re-rating of value), the Corporation will examine prospective forward-dated activities therewith associated depending upon whether certain preconditions and outcomes of interest materialize.

Approvals Received

Further to its news release dated January 17, 2025, the Issuer also reports that it has subsequently received notification that approximately 37,637 hectares of the area associated with the First License Applications was successfully approved by the Government of Saskatchewan, and the remaining area associated with the First License Applications is expected to expected to receive government review in due course.

The received and disclosed application success of the First License Applications has validated and informed the Corporation's supplemental strategy to pursue the Additional License Applications.

For interested parties, the Corporation reports that licenses under the First License Applications and/or Additional License Applications that receive government approval are expected to carry an initial two-year license term, being an initial term into calendar 2027.

Forward-Events

Dixie Gold advises that depending upon forward circumstances it may submit for additional licenses proximate to those of interest to-date (referencing news releases dated January 17, 2025 and January 20, 2025 by the Issuer). That noted, if and as applicable, the Issuer does not intend to comment publicly upon incremental license submissions unless said submissions, or, in alternate, activity related to those submissions made to-date, varies the materiality of the Issuer's disclosure and/or its stated strategy with respect to matters discussed herein or by reference.

As at the date hereof, Dixie Gold has 31,737,188 common shares issued and outstanding.

About Dixie Gold Inc.

Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) is a publicly traded junior exploration company holding a portfolio of mining-related interests in Canada. For more information, please visit www.dixiegold.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend,", "intention" "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and/or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to plans, activities and results related to the Issuer's exploration projects, as well as with regards to certain uncertainties and risks pertaining to government approval and/or variation of composition, strategy or activity with respect to the First License Applications, the Additional License Applications, or the License Applications, as and where applicable. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

