As previously announced, on 17 January 2025 Auriant Mining AB (publ.) (the "Company") applied for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq has now approved the application and decided that the last day of trading will be 3 February 2025.
Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR ISIN-code: SE0001337213
Website: www.auriant.com
Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.
Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se.
