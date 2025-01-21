Power Nickel Hole 79 Delivers 6.26% CuEq1 over 10.25 Metres Within 4.29% CuEq1 over 20.05 Metres; Winter 2025 Drill Campaign Begins

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2025 - Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV: PNPN) (OTCBB: PNPNF) (Frankfurt: IVV) is pleased to announce the return of the 3 holes of the fall campaign. These holes were testing the depth and western extensions of the Lion zone.

Hole PN-24-079 tested the interpreted plunge of the Lion zone below Hole PN-24-078 (news release December 18, 2024), and intersected the main high grade zone. Hole PN-24-080, drilled approximately 75 meters further west from hole PN-24-79, intersecting the mineralized horizon above the interpreted plunge of the zone and only returned sporadic metal values (0.38% Cu, 0.213 g/t Pd and 0.36% Cu in separate assays). Drill hole PN-24-081 tested approximately 100m below hole PN-24-080 and caught the top edge of the main Lion Zone returning 4.85 meters of 1.85% CuEq1. Results are outlined in Table 1 below.

Table 1 below presents the significant results of the current assays. Previously released results are included at the end of this news release (Table 2). The current results validate the expected strike, dip and plunge extensions to the Lion deposit model and increase the level of confidence about the continuity of the zone.

Table 1: Significant assay results from this news release - Lion zone

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pd (g/t) Pt (g/t) Ni (%) CuEq1 (%) PN-24-079 176.95 197.00 20.05 0.88 23.2 2.36 3.30 0.53 0.14 4.29 including 186.75 197.00 10.25 1.28 33.1 3.70 4.63 0.34 0.20 6.26 and 204.80 206.70 1.9 2.73 43.2 1.15 0.42 0.07 0.04 3.41 and 216.75 220.00 3.25 0.14 8.6 0.40 0.04 0.01 0.01 0.52 PN-24-080 Isolated individual assays PN-24-081 348.15 353.00 4.85 0.65 6.7 0.32 2.10 0.76 0.06 1.84 including 349.00 350.00 1.00 2.84 27.8 1.04 8.77 3.11 0.06 7.15 and 358.25 359.20 0.95 0.05 7.4 1.15 0.22 0.01 0.13 1.35

Note: Reported length is downhole distance; true width based on model projections is estimated as 85-95% of downhole length

1Copper Equivalent Rec Calculation

CuEq Rec represents CuEq calculated based on the following metal prices (USD) : 2,360.15 $/oz Au, 27.98 $/oz Ag, 1,215.00 $/oz Pd, 1000.00 $/oz Pt, 4.00 $/lb Cu, 10.00 $/lb Ni and 22.50 $/lb Co., and a recovery grade of 80% for all commodities, consistent with comparable peers.

Terry Lynch, CEO of the Company, commented, "These holes continue to inspire the team on how exciting the Lion zone is so far and its potential as we expect to complete the remaining 15,000 meters of drilling between now and the end of April 2025. We have 14 more holes to report from the autumn drilling program that will inform the current winter program. The assay labs have been backed up but we hope to update the market in the coming weeks with more results along with clarity around the plans and objectives for the rest of this program."

The Lion Zone continues to provide excellent intersections and grades, conforming to interpreted geological modeling, and extending the mineralized area of the high-grade copper, gold, silver, and platinum group metals within the Lion zone.

"Our understanding of the Lion zone continues to improve, with the excellent continuity and consistency of the zone allowing us to confidently forecast where individual holes will intersect the target mineral horizon of each hole whether it's the Lion zone itself or, for example, deploying downhole EM to amplify the aggressive step out exploration efforts. As we disclosed to the market in December, our visual logging of hole PN-24-95a (assays pending) suggests the high-grade trend will extend to depth. This bodes well for continued success expanding the zone in 2025, leading to a future robust initial mineral resource estimate." - commented Joe Campbell, VP of Exploration.

The 2025 program is now underway, with a technical crew carrying out core cutting of the remaining December drill core, preparing winter drill roads and pads, and upgrading the core logging and sampling facilities to manage multiple drills. The drill contractor has collared the first drill on to the initial 2025 drill site. By the first week of February a second drill will be operating, and by mid-February a third drill will be added. The increased drill capacity will allow for a much quicker turnaround of drill results, building the potential mineral resource in a shorter time

In addition to the drilling program, ongoing expert interpretations of the 2024 EM ground and borehole surveys is expected to identify multiple conductive targets that will allow for a much greater expansion of the exploration effort. The EM is expected to identify extensions to the Lion zone as well as providing additional targets of similar zones along several kilometers of strike on the mineralized structures. The geophysical targets promise to keep the additional drills busy during this winter's drill campaign.

About Power Nickel Inc.

Power Nickel is a Canadian exploration company focusing on developing the High-Grade Nickel Copper PGM, Gold and Silver Nisk project into Canada's next poly metallic mine.

On February 1, 2021, Power Nickel (then called Chilean Metals) completed the acquisition of its option to acquire up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. (CRE: TSXV).

The NISK property comprises a large land position (20 kilometres of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts. Power Nickel is focused on expanding the high-grade nickel-copper PGM, Gold and Silver mineralization with a series of drill programs designed to evaluate the initial Nisk discovery zone, the Lion discovery zone and to explore the land package for adjacent potential poly metallic deposits.

In addition to the Nisk project, Power Nickel owns significant land packages in British Colombia and Chile. Power Nickel is expected to reorganize these assets in a related public vehicle through a plan of arrangement.

Table 2: Significant assay results previously reported - Lion zone

Hole From To Length Au Ag Cu Pd Pt Ni CuEq Rec* (m) (m) (m) (g/t) ( g/t ) ( %) (g/t) ( g/t ) ( %) ( %) PN-24-063 428 433 5 0.48 24.82 4.41 0.21 6.15 0.47 5.93 Including 429 432 3 0.73 37.9 7.1 0.3 9.26 0.5 9.3 PN-24-064 452 454.15 2.15 0.21 2.98 0.49 0.68 0.24 0.1 0.87 Including 452 453 1 0.27 3.9 0.85 1.03 0.31 0.19 1.35 PN-24-065 466 475 9 NO SIGIFICANTVALUE N/A PN-24-066 401.95 414 12.05 0.09 4.53 0.65 6.39 0.3 0.06 2.97 Including 411 414 3 0.2 12.5 1.95 2.26 0.62 0.12 2.78 With 413 414 1 0.28 32.4 5.08 4.44 0.44 0.16 6.22 PN-24-067 430.75 442.9 12.15 0.12 8.54 1.75 1.99 0.36 0.14 2.36 Including 430.75 433.4 2.65 0.16 8.47 1.27 1.01 0.84 0.11 1.8 With 431.85 432.35 0.5 0.77 43.1 6.38 1.46 4.24 0.38 7.74 and Including 440.55 442.9 2.35 0.31 32.77 7.41 8.59 0.64 0.32 9.64 With 442.15 442.9 0.75 0.34 70 15.7 12.7 0.49 0.41 18.01 PN-24-068 474.6 476.3 1.7 0.28 10.96 2.74 3.47 1.54 0.1 4.15 Including 474.6 475.1 0.5 0.94 36.3 8.55 11.4 5.19 0.28 13.34 PN-24-069 100 117 17 0.28 9.52 0.93 7.19 1.66 0.05 4.05 Including 100 106 6 0.42 19.33 0.96 11.68 3.69 0.04 6.43 With 100 102 2 0.66 47.3 2.15 19.35 2.87 0.08 10.26 and Including 112 117 5 0.35 7.8 1.78 9.69 0.74 0.09 5.38 With 114 115 1 0.57 12.9 6.09 33.8 0.85 0.36 18.39 PN-24-070 118 150 32 0.45 20.93 3.62 8.1 2.47 0.18 6.97 Including 120 130 10 0.5 12.94 1.76 10.82 5.98 0.08 7.44 With 120 12 2 0.53 28.2 5.77 7.61 1.86 0.25 8.45 and Including 138.6 150 11.4 0.6 44.51 8.39 11.52 1.24 0.42 11.94 With 141.4 147.4 6 0.79 60.98 12.9 15.21 1.6 0.51 17.22 PN-24-071 157 196.6 39.6 0.38 19.57 2.62 3.37 0.8 0.13 4.19 Including 157 160 3 0.25 8.93 0.68 6.2 0.04 0.02 3.04 and Including 185 196.6 11.6 0.88 49.9 8.25 9.57 2.64 0.34 12.46 With 193 196.6 3.6 1.56 63.03 10.39 11.42 7.9 0.32 16.89 PN-24-072 294 345 51 0.54 9.1 1.01 0.06 1.14 0.53 1.94 Including 294 299.2 5.2 0.18 3.67 0.02 0 1.19 0.89 0.86 and Including 307.85 309.75 1.9 0.45 4.43 0.11 0 0.99 0.71 0.99 and Including 321 323 2 0.15 3.45 0.32 0.03 1.18 0.51 1 and Including 325.4 332.5 7.1 0.68 18.14 0.66 0.08 0.73 0.15 1.61 and Including 332.5 345 12.5 0.31 16.22 3.01 0.17 3.14 1.49 4.63 With 332.5 337 4.5 0.53 32.71 6.4 0.35 5.73 3.74 9.59 PN-24-073 354.65 383.75 29.1 0.25 4.97 0.51 1.52 0.7 0.06 1.49 Including 366.85 368.95 2.1 0.21 20.67 3.53 4.05 0.1 0.27 5.14 and Including 376.25 379.25 3 1.67 14.93 0.89 10.36 5.71 0.04 7.41 PN-24-074 290 313.55 23.55 0.15 3.06 0.6 0.11 0.13 0.02 0.89 Including 294.8 295.8 1 0.09 7.2 0.5 0.02 0.93 0.02 0.9 and Including 311.05 313.55 2.5 1.27 18.57 5.1 0.52 0.78 0.13 6.46 PN-24-075 321.5 340.7 19.2 0.14 5.45 1.04 0.05 1.22 0.53 1.65 Including 321.5 324.9 3.4 0.6 13.02 0.24 0.01 3.38 3.6 2.97 and Including 330.25 331 0.75 0.27 15.4 1.94 0.06 0.52 0 2.16 and Including 337.65 340.7 3.05 0.23 15.29 5.31 0.23 4.36 0.27 6.62 PN-24-076 57.7 72.1 14.4 NO SIGIFICANTVALUE N/A PN-24-078 157.6 187 29.4 0.53 11.95 1.15 1.08 0.36 0.06 2.34 Including 157.6 169.15 11.55 0.44 11.55 0.59 1.25 0.76 0.02 1.92 With 158.6 160.6 2 0.64 14.85 0.49 2.71 2.32 0.02 3.24 And With 163.5 168.15 4.65 0.59 15.83 0.97 1.25 0.5 0.04 2.38 and Including 173.65 187 13.35 0.77 15.86 1.98 1.29 0.14 0.12 3.43 With 173.65 176.55 2.9 3.16 21.62 5.84 4.72 0.44 0.48 11.03 And With 183 187 4 0.23 35.78 2.3 0.73 0.11 0.03 3.23

