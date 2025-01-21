Giant Mining Corp. Outlines Potential Policies Favoring Domestic Exploration, Development and Mining of Copper

VANCOUVER, January 21, 2025 - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") a leading exploration company developing the Nevada-based Majuba Hill Copper Deposit, Congratulates Donald J. Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. As a domestic copper exploration and development company, Giant Mining is optimistic about the policies proposed by President Trump and their potential to bolster domestic industries, particularly in the resource sector.

Figure 1. Donald J. Trump Copper Coin

Copper is a critical metal for America's energy transition, technology development, and national infrastructure. The policies outlined by President Trump during his campaign align with the strategic goals of the U.S. mining sector and are anticipated to provide significant benefits to domestic copper exploration and production that Mineral Exploration investors and Giant Mining stakeholders should be aware of, and hopefully excited about;

Policies Benefiting Domestic Copper Exploration and Mining:

1. Streamlined Permitting Process

President Trump has emphasized the importance of reducing bureaucratic hurdles for U.S. businesses. A streamlined permitting process will allow projects like Majuba Hill to move from exploration to production more efficiently, ensuring that domestic supply can meet increasing demand.



Source: Trump campaign rally speech, July 2024

2. Increased Investment in U.S. Infrastructure

The President's proposed multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure investment plan will require vast quantities of copper for electrical grids, transportation systems, and renewable energy projects. This increased demand creates a strong market for domestic copper producers.

Source: Campaign platform on infrastructure development, August 2024

3. Emphasis on Energy Independence and Security

Policies to prioritize domestic energy independence highlight the need for a secure and reliable domestic supply of critical minerals, including copper. Majuba Hill is well-positioned to play a role in reducing U.S. reliance on foreign copper sources.

Source: Policy paper on energy independence, September 2024

4. Support for Domestic Manufacturing

By incentivizing domestic manufacturing, the administration will boost demand for copper in electronics, vehicles, and renewable energy systems-all sectors reliant on high-quality copper supplies.

Source: Trump economic policy announcement, October 2024

5. Expansion of Critical Minerals Policy

President Trump has reiterated his commitment to including copper in the federal list of critical minerals. This designation could unlock tax benefits, funding for research and development, and expedited regulatory support for projects like Majuba Hill.

Source: Interview with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, November 2024

6. Reduction of Corporate Tax Rates

Lower corporate taxes proposed by the administration will enhance Giant Mining's ability to reinvest in exploration and development while fostering a more competitive business environment.

Source: Tax reform proposal, December 2024

7. Focus on Job Creation in Rural Areas

Policies aimed at revitalizing rural economies align with Giant Mining's commitment to supporting jobs and economic growth in Nevada.

Source: Trump campaign stop in Nevada, October 2024

Giant Mining recently outlined the first phase of its multi-phase drilling campaigns at Majuba Hill (Nevada, USA) for 2025 as announced on January 16th 2025. The first phase Core Program is designed to follow up hole MHB-30 ("MHB-30") which encountered high-grade copper-silver mineralization from 0 to 218.0 feet (66.4 meters) of 1.35% Cu and 73.4 g/t Ag including 74.0 feet (22.6 meters) of 2.6% Cu and 30.1 g/t Ag. See Press release

"We Congratulate President Donald J. Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. The Copper shortfall on the horizon continues to become ever more obvious and a pro development policy is a Welcomed breath of fresh air as Giant Mining and our team looks to be a piece of the puzzle in America's objective of reducing the Country's dependence on foreign resources. We truly believe Majuba Hill can become a significant domestic copper deposit for the USA and for the benefit of all Giant Mining stakeholders." said David Greenway, CEO of Giant Mining. "2025 aims to be Majuba Hill and Giant Mining's most critical year yet and we couldn't be more excited for what we are planning to achieve. We have watched closely and will continue to do so as Mr. Trump rolls out his policies and plans for the USA and more specifically the resource sector. We are initially quite encouraged by what some of his policies could mean for the future of the Majuba Hill Copper Deposit. Again, Congratulations President Trump."

Some of Majuba Hill's critically important characteristics are as follows:

Location: Nevada - The #1 mining jurisdiction on the planet according to the Fraser Institute

Project Size: 9,684 Acres

Infrastructure: The Majuba Hill property is 113 road km (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 km (156 miles) northeast of Reno. Access is by well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, and traveling westward 23 miles. People, Roads, Power and Water are the basic elements when considering infrastructure and Majuba Hill already has a solid infrastructure foundation for building a large facility which will provide significant savings compared to more remote projects.

History: Historical Producer



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Historical Production from Majuba Hill (USD $32 Million in Historical production at Today's Prices)

Drilling: 83,925 feet of drilling to date. Rough replacement value of drilling USD $10.4 Million in development costs.

Mineralization: The project shows indications of a potentially large Cu - Ag +/- Au mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver, and gold projects. The company saw its highest grade results to date in 2024 drilling high grade from surface with "74.0 feet of 2.6% Cu and 30.1 g/t Ag within 218.0 feet of 1.35% Cu and 73.4 g/t Ag" See Press release

Expandability: IP Survey, deep drilling, step out drilling all suggest expandability with expansion open in all directions.

Fully Financed: Secured funding for 2025 Drilling Campaign

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Giant Mining Corp.

Giant Mining Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.

The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is situated in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with supportive regulations and has the potential to become one of the next major copper deposits, critical for meeting the increasing need for this red metal.

Forward-Looking Statements

