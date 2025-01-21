Tombill Provides Update On Their Old Mine & Talmora Stockpiles

Toronto and Geraldton, January 21, 2025 - Tombill Mines Ltd. (TSXV: TBLL) (the "Company", "Tombill") is pleased to announce an update on recent exploration of mineralized stockpiles on its Tombill Old Mine and Talmora Mine assets.

Tombill Old Mine Stockpiles

The Tombill Old Mine, which is on and accessible from the Trans-Canada Highway, was mined from 1938-42 and 1955, producing 68,737 oz Au at 12.36 grams/tonnes. From those extractions various legacy stockpiles remain representing a mineralized area of 16,153 meters2 with elevations (derived from the collars access points) ranging from 358.07 m to 366.65 m.

From 23 July until 18 November 2024 (including 3 samples collected 6 December 2019) the company produced 55 collars gathering 69 samples for assays with depths ranging from 40 cm to 220 cm, averaging 96 cm. The grade of these 69 samples varied from <0.001 to 20.7 g/t Au, averaging 3.15 g/t Au. Eleven bulk density samples were collected (of which 2 were deemed defective) ranging from 1.31 g/cm3 to 1.74 g/cm3, yielding an average density of 1.49 g/cm3.

To collect these 69 samples over 55 collars, the company utilized a combination of a hand augur, excavator, and shovel over a mapped-out grid of 26 quadrants, each measuring 25 m X 25 m. On average, the samples to quadrants ratio was about 2.7 times; however, a disproportionate number of samples were collected in the higher gold grading areas. All samples were collected exclusively from the mine tailings material and no bedrock or overburden were included.

During the upcoming 2025 field season, Tombill plans to conduct further work in determining volumes and a potential gold resource.

Below, summarizes results from the 69 samples collected to date:

Stock Piles Assay Date Collars/Sample Assay ID Elevations Eastings Northing Ore Bearing Depth of Collar(M) G/T Exotic 06/12/2019 TBM19-01 365.0 493714 5505038 0.75 11.80



TBM19-02 366.3 493708 5505041 0.75 10.50



TBM19-03 366.3 493703 5505042 0.75 12.20

02/10/2024 TBT24-023 365.1 493712 5505035 0.75 20.70

08/11/2024 TBT24-036 366.7 493699 5505041 0.75 9.51



TBT24-037 365.5 493704 5505048 0.75 9.20



TBT24-038 365.3 493711 5505044 0.75 3.36 Main Tailing 23/07/2024 TBT24-002 360.7 493809 5504971 0.40 1.43



TBT24-003 360.1 493832 5504983 0.40 1.53



TBT24-004 359.6 493850 5505000 0.40 1.40



TBT24-005 359.1 493867 5505016 0.40 0.97



TBT24-006 358.7 493882 5505036 0.40 0.99

04/09/2024 TBT24-009 359.0 493864 5505045 0.40 4.31



TBT24-010 358.7 493871 5505068 0.40 3.72



TBT24-011 358.1 493897 5505085 0.40 4.75

02/10/2024 TBT24-029 359.8 493827 5504953 0.40 1.20



TBT24-030 359.7 493844 5504972 0.40 1.15



TBT24-031 358.9 493877 5505000 0.40 1.22



TBT24-034 358.6 493882 5505056 0.40 1.24

18/11/2024 TBT24-056 359.0 493855 5505030 0.50 3.56



TBT24-057 358.7 493872 5505045 0.45 1.49



TBT24-058 358.5 493885 5505058 0.50 1.06 Mixed

Tailings 03/09/2024 TBT24-012 364.5 493734 5505033 0.40 14.80



TBT24-014 363.0 493748 5505005 0.40 7.15



TBT24-015 364.2 493724 5505016 0.40 2.36



TBT24-016 361.6 493769 5504987 0.40 0.55

02/10/2024 TBT24-024 363.9 493745 5505022 0.40 4.24

18/11/2024 TBT24-039 (A) 361.1 493775 5504985 1.20 1.44



TBT24-039 (B)

493775 5504985 1.20 0.77



TBT24-040 362.5 493755 5504997 0.50 3.73



TBT24-041 (A) 364.0 493734 5505015 1.20 0.10



TBT24-041 (B)

493734 5505015 1.20 0.03



TBT24-042 364.9 493726 5505029 0.40 8.65 Mine Rock 03/09/2024 TBT24-013 363.6 493761 5505028 1.50 5.68



TBT24-017 362.9 493787 5504988 1.50 0.14



TBT24-018 362.0 493789 5505020 1.50 3.58



TBT24-019 364.1 493776 5505056 1.50 1.64



TBT24-020 360.5 493817 5505014 1.50 0.69



TBT24-021 360.9 493842 5505035 1.75 0.06



TBT24-022 361.5 493809 5505055 1.75 0.54

02/10/2024 TBT24-025 362.5 493771 5505008 1.75 0.05



TBT24-026 364.8 493739 5505045 1.75 2.35



TBT24-027 360.7 493811 5505044 1.75 2.17



TBT24-028 361.9 493784 5505007 1.75 0.04

18/11/2024 TBT24-043 (A) 364.4 493748 5505048 1.20 0.67



TBT24-043 (B)

493748 5505048

0.78



TBT24-044 (A) 363.2 493765 5505025 1.50 2.04



TBT24-044 (B)

493765 5505025

1.95



TBT24-045(A) 361.8 493786 5505009 2.20 1.73



TBT24-045(B)

493786 5505009

0.66



TBT24-045(C)

493786 5505009

0.43



TBT24-046 (A) 360.4 493800 5504987 1.20 3.36



TBT24-046 (B)

493800 5504987

2.56



TBT24-047 (A) 360.4 493816 5505005 1.10 1.19



TBT24-047 (B)

493816 5505005

1.92



TBT24-048 (A) 361.6 493797 5505026 2.00 7.56



TBT24-048 (B)

493797 5505026

3.66



TBT24-049 (A) 364.4 493778 5505054 2.00 0.50



TBT24-049 (B)

493778 5505054

0.27



TBT24-050 (A) 364.1 493776 5505053 1.20 0.37



TBT24-050 (B)

493776 5505053

0.29



TBT24-051 (A) 362.0 493831 5505022 1.20 0.00



TBT24-051 (B)

493831 5505022

0.00



TBT24-052 (A) 360.5 493819 5505032 1.50 0.46



TBT24-052 (B)

493819 5505032

1.62



TBT24-053 (A) 361.1 493806 5505047 1.20 5.95



TBT24-053 (B)

493806 5505047

10.50



TBT24-054 360.2 493827 5505050 0.75 0.15



TBT24-055 360.3 493846 5505034 0.50 0.56 Average









0.97 3.15 Note: All assays derived by AGAT Laboratories on the dates noted above, except for 3 samples (TBM-01, 02, 03) collected on 6/12/2019 and analyzed by Activation Laboratories (Actlabs).

Talmora Mine

In addition to the Tombill Old Mine, on a limited basis, we embarked on sampling our other legacy Talmora Mine stockpiles on the northeast corner of our Main Group patented claims, and we are encouraged by the grades derived from the 10 samples collected to date. The Talmora Mine was mined in 1942 and from 1947-48, producing 1,406 oz Au at a grade of 5.04 g/t. Further work is necessary to determine the stockpiles area and dimensions. Elevations (derived from the sample access points) range from 329.54 m to 331.65 m.

On 2 October 2024, we collected 10 samples for assays from the mine tailings area to a depth of 40 cm at each site. The grade of these samples varied from 0.06 to 21.60 g/t Au and averaged 4.9 g/t Au. To date, no bulk density samples have been collected.

To collect the samples, we utilized a combination of a hand augur and shovel at sites over the stockpile but have not employed a mapped-out grid yet. All samples were collected from the mine tailings area and no bedrock or overburden were sampled.

During the 2025 field season, further exploration work will be conducted over a grid to complete additional sampling and to determine area, volumes, bulk densities and a potential gold resource.

Below, summarizes results from the 10 samples collected to date at the Talmora site:

Collars/Sample Assay ID Elevations (M) Eastings Northing Ore Bearing Depth of

Collar(M) G/T TTA24-001 331.15 501139 5504200 0.4 3.46 TTA24-002 331.65 501159 5504194 0.4 0.85 TTA24-003 331.00 501169 5504171 0.4 0.06 TTA24-004 331.42 501185 5504195 0.4 0.66 TTA24-005 330.86 501207 5504206 0.4 3.04 TTA24-006 331.40 501198 5504230 0.4 21.60 TTA24-007 331.54 501172 5504242 0.4 3.81 TTA24-008 331.14 501140 5504233 0.4 3.40 TTA24-009 329.70 501217 5504218 0.4 9.78 TTA24-010 329.54 501226 5504244 0.4 2.35 Average





0.4 4.90 Assays derived by AGAT Laboratories, Thunder Bay 2 October 2024

Assays

Assays were performed at AGAT Laboratories, an accredited lab in Thunder Bay, Ontario. A chain of custody is maintained to the assay lab.

Qualified Person

Gerry White P.Geo., Superior Rift Geoconsulting Inc., is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved its scientific and technical content.

About Tombill

Founded 1935, jointly by Newmont Mining and 'Tom' and 'Bill' Johnson, Tombill (TSXV: TBLL) owns 2 of the 11 past- producing and producing mines in the Geraldton Greenstone Gold District (pop. 4300, about 225 km NE of Thunder Bay). Within this optimal local and mining infrastructure, our assets comprise 4 royalty-free claims groups, occupying the middle of the Geraldton Gold District. The Greenstone Open Pit Gold Mine (established May 2024), which we border with our Main Group east boundary, is one of Canada's largest gold mines & mill by both annual production and grade according to its owners Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX/NYSE: EQX). Our assets comprise 74 royalty-free claims (60 fully owned patented claims, 9 fully owned patented mineral rights, and 5 leases). Of these, the 51-patented claim Main Group borders west of the Greenstone Gold Mine and straddles the Trans- Canada Highway; the 5-claim Ellis Group lies 4 km south of the town of Geraldton; and the original Tombill Old Mine group of 6-patented claims sits 10 km west-southwest of Geraldton. The Tombill Old Mine produced 68,737 gold oz at a grade of 12.47 g/t between 1938 -1942 and 1955 in the southeast part of that claim group. The Talmora Mine, located northeast on the Main Group, was built in 1942, but saw only very minor production before closing in 1948 (1,406 gold oz at 5.05 g/t).

The Geraldton camp is approximately 15 km in length over a defined corridor -- essentially along the Bankfield Tombill Fault & Trans-Canada Highway -- housing multiple shallow and deep gold zones, 10 past-producing mines and 1 producing open pit mine stemming from the most easterly Greenstone Open Pit Gold Mine to the most westerly past-producing Key Lake Mine.

Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7659/237877_305e1fbcc499eb48_001full.jpg

