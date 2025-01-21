Tombill Provides Update On Their Old Mine & Talmora Stockpiles
Toronto and Geraldton, January 21, 2025 - Tombill Mines Ltd. (TSXV: TBLL) (the "Company", "Tombill") is pleased to announce an update on recent exploration of mineralized stockpiles on its Tombill Old Mine and Talmora Mine assets.
Tombill Old Mine Stockpiles
The Tombill Old Mine, which is on and accessible from the Trans-Canada Highway, was mined from 1938-42 and 1955, producing 68,737 oz Au at 12.36 grams/tonnes. From those extractions various legacy stockpiles remain representing a mineralized area of 16,153 meters2 with elevations (derived from the collars access points) ranging from 358.07 m to 366.65 m.
From 23 July until 18 November 2024 (including 3 samples collected 6 December 2019) the company produced 55 collars gathering 69 samples for assays with depths ranging from 40 cm to 220 cm, averaging 96 cm. The grade of these 69 samples varied from <0.001 to 20.7 g/t Au, averaging 3.15 g/t Au. Eleven bulk density samples were collected (of which 2 were deemed defective) ranging from 1.31 g/cm3 to 1.74 g/cm3, yielding an average density of 1.49 g/cm3.
To collect these 69 samples over 55 collars, the company utilized a combination of a hand augur, excavator, and shovel over a mapped-out grid of 26 quadrants, each measuring 25 m X 25 m. On average, the samples to quadrants ratio was about 2.7 times; however, a disproportionate number of samples were collected in the higher gold grading areas. All samples were collected exclusively from the mine tailings material and no bedrock or overburden were included.
During the upcoming 2025 field season, Tombill plans to conduct further work in determining volumes and a potential gold resource.
Below, summarizes results from the 69 samples collected to date:
|Stock Piles
|Assay Date
|Collars/Sample Assay ID
|Elevations
|Eastings
|Northing
|Ore Bearing Depth of Collar(M)
|G/T
|Exotic
|06/12/2019
|TBM19-01
|365.0
|493714
|5505038
|0.75
|11.80
|TBM19-02
|366.3
|493708
|5505041
|0.75
|10.50
|TBM19-03
|366.3
|493703
|5505042
|0.75
|12.20
|02/10/2024
|TBT24-023
|365.1
|493712
|5505035
|0.75
|20.70
|08/11/2024
|TBT24-036
|366.7
|493699
|5505041
|0.75
|9.51
|TBT24-037
|365.5
|493704
|5505048
|0.75
|9.20
|TBT24-038
|365.3
|493711
|5505044
|0.75
|3.36
|Main Tailing
|23/07/2024
|TBT24-002
|360.7
|493809
|5504971
|0.40
|1.43
|TBT24-003
|360.1
|493832
|5504983
|0.40
|1.53
|TBT24-004
|359.6
|493850
|5505000
|0.40
|1.40
|TBT24-005
|359.1
|493867
|5505016
|0.40
|0.97
|TBT24-006
|358.7
|493882
|5505036
|0.40
|0.99
|04/09/2024
|TBT24-009
|359.0
|493864
|5505045
|0.40
|4.31
|TBT24-010
|358.7
|493871
|5505068
|0.40
|3.72
|TBT24-011
|358.1
|493897
|5505085
|0.40
|4.75
|02/10/2024
|TBT24-029
|359.8
|493827
|5504953
|0.40
|1.20
|TBT24-030
|359.7
|493844
|5504972
|0.40
|1.15
|TBT24-031
|358.9
|493877
|5505000
|0.40
|1.22
|TBT24-034
|358.6
|493882
|5505056
|0.40
|1.24
|18/11/2024
|TBT24-056
|359.0
|493855
|5505030
|0.50
|3.56
|TBT24-057
|358.7
|493872
|5505045
|0.45
|1.49
|TBT24-058
|358.5
|493885
|5505058
|0.50
|1.06
|Mixed
Tailings
|03/09/2024
|TBT24-012
|364.5
|493734
|5505033
|0.40
|14.80
|TBT24-014
|363.0
|493748
|5505005
|0.40
|7.15
|TBT24-015
|364.2
|493724
|5505016
|0.40
|2.36
|TBT24-016
|361.6
|493769
|5504987
|0.40
|0.55
|02/10/2024
|TBT24-024
|363.9
|493745
|5505022
|0.40
|4.24
|18/11/2024
|TBT24-039 (A)
|361.1
|493775
|5504985
|1.20
|1.44
|TBT24-039 (B)
|493775
|5504985
|1.20
|0.77
|TBT24-040
|362.5
|493755
|5504997
|0.50
|3.73
|TBT24-041 (A)
|364.0
|493734
|5505015
|1.20
|0.10
|TBT24-041 (B)
|493734
|5505015
|1.20
|0.03
|TBT24-042
|364.9
|493726
|5505029
|0.40
|8.65
|Mine Rock
|03/09/2024
|TBT24-013
|363.6
|493761
|5505028
|1.50
|5.68
|TBT24-017
|362.9
|493787
|5504988
|1.50
|0.14
|TBT24-018
|362.0
|493789
|5505020
|1.50
|3.58
|TBT24-019
|364.1
|493776
|5505056
|1.50
|1.64
|TBT24-020
|360.5
|493817
|5505014
|1.50
|0.69
|TBT24-021
|360.9
|493842
|5505035
|1.75
|0.06
|TBT24-022
|361.5
|493809
|5505055
|1.75
|0.54
|02/10/2024
|TBT24-025
|362.5
|493771
|5505008
|1.75
|0.05
|TBT24-026
|364.8
|493739
|5505045
|1.75
|2.35
|TBT24-027
|360.7
|493811
|5505044
|1.75
|2.17
|TBT24-028
|361.9
|493784
|5505007
|1.75
|0.04
|18/11/2024
|TBT24-043 (A)
|364.4
|493748
|5505048
|1.20
|0.67
|TBT24-043 (B)
|493748
|5505048
|0.78
|TBT24-044 (A)
|363.2
|493765
|5505025
|1.50
|2.04
|TBT24-044 (B)
|493765
|5505025
|1.95
|TBT24-045(A)
|361.8
|493786
|5505009
|2.20
|1.73
|TBT24-045(B)
|493786
|5505009
|0.66
|TBT24-045(C)
|493786
|5505009
|0.43
|TBT24-046 (A)
|360.4
|493800
|5504987
|1.20
|3.36
|TBT24-046 (B)
|493800
|5504987
|2.56
|TBT24-047 (A)
|360.4
|493816
|5505005
|1.10
|1.19
|TBT24-047 (B)
|493816
|5505005
|1.92
|TBT24-048 (A)
|361.6
|493797
|5505026
|2.00
|7.56
|TBT24-048 (B)
|493797
|5505026
|3.66
|TBT24-049 (A)
|364.4
|493778
|5505054
|2.00
|0.50
|TBT24-049 (B)
|493778
|5505054
|0.27
|TBT24-050 (A)
|364.1
|493776
|5505053
|1.20
|0.37
|TBT24-050 (B)
|493776
|5505053
|0.29
|TBT24-051 (A)
|362.0
|493831
|5505022
|1.20
|0.00
|TBT24-051 (B)
|493831
|5505022
|0.00
|TBT24-052 (A)
|360.5
|493819
|5505032
|1.50
|0.46
|TBT24-052 (B)
|493819
|5505032
|1.62
|TBT24-053 (A)
|361.1
|493806
|5505047
|1.20
|5.95
|TBT24-053 (B)
|493806
|5505047
|10.50
|TBT24-054
|360.2
|493827
|5505050
|0.75
|0.15
|TBT24-055
|360.3
|493846
|5505034
|0.50
|0.56
|Average
|0.97
|3.15
|Note: All assays derived by AGAT Laboratories on the dates noted above, except for 3 samples (TBM-01, 02, 03) collected on 6/12/2019 and analyzed by Activation Laboratories (Actlabs).
Talmora Mine
In addition to the Tombill Old Mine, on a limited basis, we embarked on sampling our other legacy Talmora Mine stockpiles on the northeast corner of our Main Group patented claims, and we are encouraged by the grades derived from the 10 samples collected to date. The Talmora Mine was mined in 1942 and from 1947-48, producing 1,406 oz Au at a grade of 5.04 g/t. Further work is necessary to determine the stockpiles area and dimensions. Elevations (derived from the sample access points) range from 329.54 m to 331.65 m.
On 2 October 2024, we collected 10 samples for assays from the mine tailings area to a depth of 40 cm at each site. The grade of these samples varied from 0.06 to 21.60 g/t Au and averaged 4.9 g/t Au. To date, no bulk density samples have been collected.
To collect the samples, we utilized a combination of a hand augur and shovel at sites over the stockpile but have not employed a mapped-out grid yet. All samples were collected from the mine tailings area and no bedrock or overburden were sampled.
During the 2025 field season, further exploration work will be conducted over a grid to complete additional sampling and to determine area, volumes, bulk densities and a potential gold resource.
Below, summarizes results from the 10 samples collected to date at the Talmora site:
|Collars/Sample Assay ID
|Elevations (M)
|Eastings
|Northing
|Ore Bearing Depth of
Collar(M)
|G/T
|TTA24-001
|331.15
|501139
|5504200
|0.4
|3.46
|TTA24-002
|331.65
|501159
|5504194
|0.4
|0.85
|TTA24-003
|331.00
|501169
|5504171
|0.4
|0.06
|TTA24-004
|331.42
|501185
|5504195
|0.4
|0.66
|TTA24-005
|330.86
|501207
|5504206
|0.4
|3.04
|TTA24-006
|331.40
|501198
|5504230
|0.4
|21.60
|TTA24-007
|331.54
|501172
|5504242
|0.4
|3.81
|TTA24-008
|331.14
|501140
|5504233
|0.4
|3.40
|TTA24-009
|329.70
|501217
|5504218
|0.4
|9.78
|TTA24-010
|329.54
|501226
|5504244
|0.4
|2.35
|Average
|0.4
|4.90
|Assays derived by AGAT Laboratories, Thunder Bay 2 October 2024
Assays
Assays were performed at AGAT Laboratories, an accredited lab in Thunder Bay, Ontario. A chain of custody is maintained to the assay lab.
Qualified Person
Gerry White P.Geo., Superior Rift Geoconsulting Inc., is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved its scientific and technical content.
About Tombill
Founded 1935, jointly by Newmont Mining and 'Tom' and 'Bill' Johnson, Tombill (TSXV: TBLL) owns 2 of the 11 past- producing and producing mines in the Geraldton Greenstone Gold District (pop. 4300, about 225 km NE of Thunder Bay). Within this optimal local and mining infrastructure, our assets comprise 4 royalty-free claims groups, occupying the middle of the Geraldton Gold District. The Greenstone Open Pit Gold Mine (established May 2024), which we border with our Main Group east boundary, is one of Canada's largest gold mines & mill by both annual production and grade according to its owners Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX/NYSE: EQX). Our assets comprise 74 royalty-free claims (60 fully owned patented claims, 9 fully owned patented mineral rights, and 5 leases). Of these, the 51-patented claim Main Group borders west of the Greenstone Gold Mine and straddles the Trans- Canada Highway; the 5-claim Ellis Group lies 4 km south of the town of Geraldton; and the original Tombill Old Mine group of 6-patented claims sits 10 km west-southwest of Geraldton. The Tombill Old Mine produced 68,737 gold oz at a grade of 12.47 g/t between 1938 -1942 and 1955 in the southeast part of that claim group. The Talmora Mine, located northeast on the Main Group, was built in 1942, but saw only very minor production before closing in 1948 (1,406 gold oz at 5.05 g/t).
The Geraldton camp is approximately 15 km in length over a defined corridor -- essentially along the Bankfield Tombill Fault & Trans-Canada Highway -- housing multiple shallow and deep gold zones, 10 past-producing mines and 1 producing open pit mine stemming from the most easterly Greenstone Open Pit Gold Mine to the most westerly past-producing Key Lake Mine.
Location Map
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7659/237877_305e1fbcc499eb48_001full.jpg
