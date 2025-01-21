Vox Royalty Provides Development Updates on Gold and Silver Royalty Assets

TORONTO, January 21, 2025 - Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to provide recent developments from royalty operating partners, Norton Gold Fields Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd.. ("Norton"), Silver Mines Ltd. ("Silver Mines") and Alamos Gold Inc. ("Alamos").

Spencer Cole, Chief Investment Officer, stated: "We're excited to start the new year with key royalty development newsflow, including a significant ownership change for the Bullabulling gold project, the completion of an optimization study for Australia's largest silver project at Bowdens, and a construction decision for Alamos' Lynn Lake gold project. There has been limited disclosure on Bullabulling since Norton acquired the project in 2014, and as Minerals 260's new flagship asset, we expect significant project activity and newsflow in 2025, starting with a planned 80,000m drilling program. The Bowdens optimization study resulted in improved economics and an increase to overall reserves, enabling Silver Mines to engage in detailed funding discussions and advance final permitting. Likewise, the Lynn Lake construction decision and ~$600M capital commitment represents another strong endorsement of our 2 - 4 year anticipated royalty development pipeline, with first production at Lynn Lake expected in 2028."

Key Updates

The Bullabulling 2.3Moz gold project (1.4Moz Indicated, 0.9Moz Inferred) in Western Australia, to be acquired by Minerals 260 Limited ("Minerals 260") for A$166.5 million, with an 80,000m drilling program planned post-acquisition of Bullabulling.

Silver Mines has released an optimization study for the Bowdens silver project in New South Wales, Australia, including a 10% increase in mineral reserves over a proposed 16-year mine life.

Alamos announced the start of construction on the Lynn Lake gold project in Manitoba, Canada, budgeting approximately $600M of capex from 2025 - 2027 and targeting production of 2.2Moz Au over a proposed 17-year mine life.

Bullabulling (Development - Western Australia) - Minerals 260 to acquire project for A$166M(1)

Vox holds an uncapped A$10/oz gold royalty (>100Koz production) over key areas of the Phoenix and Dicksons deposits at the Bullabulling gold project in Western Australia.

On January 14, 2025, Minerals 260 announced that the company entered into a binding agreement to purchase Bullabulling from Norton: The transaction includes cash consideration of A$156.5M plus A$10M of Minerals 260 shares. Bullabulling is one of the largest undeveloped, open pit gold projects in Australia, with a resource consisting of 1.4Moz Indicated and 0.9Moz Inferred. The project is located on granted mining leases and benefits from existing on-site infrastructure, such as a camp, offices, refuelling tanks and other buildings. Minerals 260 is expected to kick off a 80,000m drilling campaign at Bullabulling immediately after closing the acquisition in Q2 2025, focused on numerous known exploration targets throughout the property.

Vox Management Summary: This A$166M transaction is a material catalyst for the large-scale Bullabulling gold project, which will become Minerals 260's flagship asset post-acquisition. We are expecting significant 2025 activity and newsflow post-completion (expected in Q2 2025), with a significant 80,000m drilling program planned and a resource update expected in Q4 2025.

Figure 1: Bullabulling Gold Project - Looking NE

Source: https://api.investi.com.au/api/announcements/mi6/d7eda791-4d1.pdf

Bowdens (Development - New South Wales, Australia) - Optimization study results announced, detailed funding discussions underway(2)

Vox holds an uncapped 0.85% Gross Revenue Royalty ("GRR") on the resource areas at Bowdens, and a 1.00% GRR on related regional exploration tenure in New South Wales, Australia.

On December 20, 2024, Silver Mines announced the results of an optimization study at Bowdens, which improved upon several metrics from the 2018 feasibility study, including: Increased ore reserves by 10%. Potential projected production of 53Moz Ag, 92kt Zn and 67kt Pb over a 16-year mine life at a strip ratio of 1.5:1. Estimated pre-tax NPV5 of A$528M and an IRR of 27% at spot commodity pricing, with an initial capex estimate of A$303M. Next steps include commencing detailed project funding discussions with potential partners, and the parallel completion of the work required to convert the latest optimisation study into a Definitive Feasibility Study.

Silver Mines will provide more detailed development and permitting timelines once the Development Consent from the NSW government is granted.

Vox Management Summary: The results of the optimization study are a positive development for Bowdens, outlining a robust silver project and enabling the operator to advance funding discussions with potential financing partners. We look forward to final permitting outcomes in the near-term as well as further updates on potential funding sources to progress Australia's largest undeveloped silver project to a final investment decision.

Lynn Lake (Construction - Canada) - Positive construction decision announced, ~$600M capital committed(3)

Vox holds an uncapped 2% gross proceeds (post initial capex recovery) royalty on part of the MacLellan deposit.

On January 13, 2025, Alamos announced a positive construction decision on the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada: Lynn Lake will drive additional growth for Alamos, with a projected production date of 2028. The project is expected to produce 2.2Moz over a 17-year mine life, including average production of 176koz per year for its first ten years at first quartile mine-site AISC. Alamos has updated its 3-year capex guidance to include Lynn Lake growth capital of $100-120M in 2025, $250-275M in 2026 and $235-260M in 2027. The 2025 capital is expected to be allocated to access road upgrades, camp construction, bulk earthworks, and orders for long lead-time items. Development activities are expected to ramp up significantly through 2025, including near-mine and regional exploration throughout the 58,000ha land package, with targets identified near the planned MacLellan mill.

Vox Management Summary: We congratulate operating partner Alamos Gold on their positive decision to start construction at Lynn Lake in Manitoba, with strong operating metrics as outlined in the 2023 Updated Feasibility Study.

Figure 2: Lynn Lake Project MacLellan Deposit - Approximate Royalty Area (Vox management interpretation)

Source: (Figure 10-3) https://s24.q4cdn.com/779615370/files/doc_downloads/lyn_reports/2023/LL-FS-Update-NI-43-101-Technical-Report-Final.pdf

Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties spanning six jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 30 separate transactions to acquire over 60 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

References & Notes:

Minerals 260 - Transformational acquisition of the 2.3Moz Bullabulling Gold Project in Western Australia, one of Australia's largest undeveloped gold projects - dated 15 January 2025:

https://api.investi.com.au/api/announcements/mi6/d7eda791-4d1.pdf

Silver Mines Ltd - Bowdens Optimisation Study Outlines Robust, High-Margin Silver Project - dated 20 December 2024

https://www.silvermines.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/06cwphk5h841hx.pdf

Alamos Gold Inc - Alamos Gold Achieves Increased 2024 Guidance with Record Annual Production; Three-Year Operating Guidance Outlines 24% Production Growth by 2027 at Significantly Lower Costs - Dated 13 January 2025:

https://s24.q4cdn.com/779615370/files/doc_news/2025/Jan/20250113_Alamos-Q424-Production-Three-Year-Guidance_Final.pdf

